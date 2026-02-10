PROJECT DOLMEN SOLAR PV

The project concerns the development and operation of four solar PV plants in Ireland, with a total capacity of 395MWp. The project increases the renewable energy generation capacity in Ireland and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives.





The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.





The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar photovoltaic ("PV") plants), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).

The project's revenues will be supported through a two-sided contracts for differences support scheme (RESS-3 and RESS-4), with a merchant tail.





In terms of project results, the projects are expected to have a positive economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a positive broader social benefit by generating clean and renewable power at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below the cost alternatives in Ireland. The Project is expected to be supported by policies set in place by the promoter, who has adequate capacity in building such project and a good track record on renewable energy projects in Ireland.







The Bank will provide a meaningful part of the overall financing needs of the project through a senior debt facility to achieve construction and operation of the assets. The Bank provides expertise in structuring and lending to renewable energy projects, applying project finance principles well tested in other transactions. This will improve the structuring of the operation through close cooperation with the promoter and the commercial lenders.