Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

PROJECT DOLMEN SOLAR PV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/03/2026 : € 4,169,135.61
12/03/2026 : € 95,830,864.39
Link to source
Data sheet
PROJECT DOLMEN SOLAR PV
Other links
Summary sheet
PROJECT DOLMEN SOLAR PV
Related public register
16/01/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT DOLMEN SOLAR PV
Parent project
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

Summary sheet

Release date
12 November 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/03/2026
20240743
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PROJECT DOLMEN SOLAR PV
POWER CAPITAL RENEWABLE ENERGY LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 250 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the construction of four solar photovoltaic plants (PV) totalling 395 MWp in Ireland.

Renewable power plants contribute to progress on the national and EU energy and climate goals, namely decarbonise electricity production in the EU and decrease the reliance on fossil fuels. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the development and operation of four solar PV plants in Ireland, with a total capacity of 395MWp. The project increases the renewable energy generation capacity in Ireland and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives.


The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.


The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar photovoltaic ("PV") plants), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).

The project's revenues will be supported through a two-sided contracts for differences support scheme (RESS-3 and RESS-4), with a merchant tail.


In terms of project results, the projects are expected to have a positive economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a positive broader social benefit by generating clean and renewable power at a cost (LCOE) reasonably below the cost alternatives in Ireland. The Project is expected to be supported by policies set in place by the promoter, who has adequate capacity in building such project and a good track record on renewable energy projects in Ireland.


The Bank will provide a meaningful part of the overall financing needs of the project through a senior debt facility to achieve construction and operation of the assets. The Bank provides expertise in structuring and lending to renewable energy projects, applying project finance principles well tested in other transactions. This will improve the structuring of the operation through close cooperation with the promoter and the commercial lenders.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Solar PV plants fall under the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU), therefore leaving it to the competent authority to determine according to Annex III of the said Directive whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required. Given that China largely dominates the solar panel market, and media have reported the risk of child labour, enhanced due diligence will be applied in line with the EIB's Environmental & Social Standards. The project is expected to contribute to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives, in particular to climate change mitigation and pollution prevention and control.

The promoter is a private company and the schemes envisaged for this operation are market-based renewable energy projects, which do not enjoy any special or exclusive rights. Therefore, private sector procurement procedures should apply.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
10 February 2026
12 March 2026
Related documents
16/01/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT DOLMEN SOLAR PV
Related projects
Parent project
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE
Link to source
Summary sheet
PROJECT DOLMEN SOLAR PV
Other links
Data sheet
PROJECT DOLMEN SOLAR PV

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT DOLMEN SOLAR PV
Publication Date
16 Jan 2026
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256804982
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240743
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/01/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT DOLMEN SOLAR PV
Other links
Summary sheet
PROJECT DOLMEN SOLAR PV
Data sheet
PROJECT DOLMEN SOLAR PV
Parent project
SOUTH-WEST EUROPE RENEWABLE ENERGY PF ENVELOPE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications