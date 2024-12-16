RWANDA VACCINE ECOSYSTEM STRENGTHENING (MAV)

Summary sheet
The operation consists in a EUR 35m investment grant to be blended with the EIB loan under the operation 2024-0438: Rwanda M-RNA Manufacturing Hub (HDX).
The aim is to support the establishment of a regional research and development (R&D) and manufacturing site for vaccines in Rwanda to strengthen the vaccine R&D ecosystem Africa. The manufacturing site will focus on the delivery of an African commercial-scale manufacturing plant, initially producing an already approved vaccine with the intention of eventually manufacturing other vaccines which are still in clinical development phase. In detail, the manufacturing site will commercially manufacture products, and operate as a contract manufacturing service for African partners by manufacturing products for clinical research purposes that comply with the principles and guidelines of good manufacturing practices.
The promoter shall ensure that the project implementation will be done in accordance with the EIB's Environmental and Social principles and standards. Some elements, which, if located within the EU, may fall under the Annex I of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by EIA Directive 2014/52/EU. The EIB will require the project's compliance with the relevant environmental legislation and alignment of the EIB's Environmental and Social principles and standards. Additional project activities, such as R&D, are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for similar purposes or are investments of intangible nature and hence are not expected to create significant impact on the environment.
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
