ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING & PVS FRAMEWORK LOAN

The proposed operation aims to finance Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy projects in Germany in existing and new residential buildings, supporting EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector and the EIB's climate action objectives.





The operation will contribute to achieving social and public benefits that are not typically internalised in the investment rationale of private investors, including the reduction of carbon emissions, air pollution, as well as the increase of thermal comfort.

Therefore, the project will be fully aligned with EU's priorities and goals established in the European Green Deal and particularly in the Renovation Wave. EE investment in residential buildings suffer from a chronical lack of investments due to the small size of each intervention resulting in relatively high transaction costs.

The operation is expected to yield good economic and very good broader social benefits.

The Promoter is deemed to be fully capable of implementing the project considering its overall experience.

The EIB additionality to this operation is expected to provide a tangible value added, contributing to accelerate the implementation of the underlying EE schemes, by providing an unsecured term loan with long maturity, which is not currently available for financing energy efficient programme at such a large scale. It will be complemented by national promotional funding instruments.