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        JOINT INITIATIVES

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 105,533,141.74
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Lithuania : € 105,533,141.74
        Services : € 105,533,141.74
        Signature date(s)
        22/06/2026 : € 5,158,542
        22/06/2026 : € 33,464,893.24
        22/06/2026 : € 66,909,706.5
        Other links
        Related public register
        02/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JOINT INITIATIVES
        Related press
        EIB backs new military base in Lithuania with €540 million loan

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        30 June 2025
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 22/06/2026
        20240700
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        JOINT INITIATIVES
        MINISTRY OF DEFENCE REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 540 million
        EUR 1290 million
        Location
        Sector(s)
        • Services - Public administration and defence; compulsory social security
        Description
        Objectives

        The project will finance the design, build, finance and operation of a military base located in Lithuania.

        The aim is to support EU and national objectives on security and defence. It enhances preparedness and crisis management, improves internal security and strengthens common borders.

        Additionality and Impact

        The Project is strategically aligned with EU and NATO defence objectives, reinforcing Lithuania's national security priorities while enhancing the EU's strategic autonomy and allied operational readiness. It is aligned with the 2022 EU Strategic Compass and the 2025 EU White Paper on Defence and it addresses market failures and investment gaps in defence. The Project delivers significant socio-economic benefits, including infrastructure improvements, regional connectivity, and job creation.


        The Bank's contribution will be most visible on the financial contribution side by providing a substantial financial value added to the promoter, and by accelerating the fundraising process and crowding in other financiers. In addition, the Bank's long-term funding will enable the promoter to enhance their financial structure in line with the length of the PPP contract and long economic lifetime of the assets to be financed. The Bank provides advice on the bankability of the PPP contract and provides expertise in structuring and lending to PPP projects, applying standard and well tested project finance principles. This will improve the structuring of the operation through close co-operation with the promoter, the borrowers and the commercial lenders.

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        In 2022, the project was declared special national importance project in the field of national defence by the Law on the Rudninkai Military Training Area of the Lithuanian Armed Forces ("the Law"). Given the project's scope, it was excluded from the environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedure under Article 1(3) of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EC) on assessing the effects of certain public and private projects on the environment, as well as national legislation. However, the Law requires the implementing institution to minimise negative environmental impacts during the construction and site preparation phases. To achieve this, all construction and deforestation sites (approximately 190 hectares) are coordinated with the competent authorities. The project is located in the SPA Natura 2000 site Rudininku giria (code LTSALB002). The project's implications on the site are currently under assessment, including monitoring and field surveys. Depending on the outcome, the Ministry of Environment will determine the significance of the impact on the Natura 2000 site and decide whether any compensatory measures are required.

        The public promoter, the Ministry of Defence of Lithuania, is a contracting authority, and the works being procured fall under the scope of the Defence and Security Directive, 2009/81/EC. Thus, for the selection of the private partner, the promoter will be required to comply with said directive. For reasons of extreme urgency, the Ministry of Defence, in line with the Law establishing the project, has decided to run the procurement process using a negotiated procedure without publication of a contract notice. The project is procured on a private public partnership basis. The information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available yet at this stage.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        19 June 2025
        22 June 2026
        Related documents
        02/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JOINT INITIATIVES
        Other links
        Related press
        EIB backs new military base in Lithuania with €540 million loan

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JOINT INITIATIVES
        Publication Date
        2 Jul 2025
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        246638826
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20240700
        Sector(s)
        Services
        Regions
        European Union
        Countries
        Lithuania
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        02/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JOINT INITIATIVES
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        JOINT INITIATIVES
        Data sheet
        JOINT INITIATIVES
        Related press
        EIB backs new military base in Lithuania with €540 million loan

        News & Stories

        Link to source
        Related press
        EIB backs new military base in Lithuania with €540 million loan
        Other links
        Related public register
        02/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - JOINT INITIATIVES

        General enquiries and comments

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        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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