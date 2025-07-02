PAYS DE LA LOIRE MOBILITES

Summary sheet
The project consists of the acquisition of 2 new electric rolling stock and renewal of 100 existing electric rolling stock for regional passenger services in the Pays de la Loire region in France.
The acquisition of new rolling stock and the modernisation of the existing rolling stock should improve the quality and increase the offer of passenger rail services offered in the Pays de la Loire region, promoting more efficient operation, reducing maintenance costs, lowering energy consumption and increasing the level of comfort for passengers. The project will also focus on local and regional development reforging connections between cities and rural areas. The project will promote sustainable transport as it fosters modal shift from the road and therefore contributes to the reduction of CO2 emissions and pollution levels within and between the regional urban agglomerations. The impact on modal share would also improve transport safety. The rolling stock is expected to be used in a cohesion region (Pays de la Loire).
The project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to promote modal shift from roads in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately served by rail. The project is also expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and pollution prevention and control.
The Bank will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
