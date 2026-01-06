LINZ VERSORGUNGSINFRASTRUKTUR

The project contributes to natural resource efficiency and environmental protection, as well as to climate action throughout investments in the energy and water sectors. It is in line with the Bank's lending policies/orientation for these sectors and the European policy for the protection of the environment, in particular the objectives defined in the relevant Directives (Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy, Water Framework, Urban Wastewater Treatment, etc.). The energy component contributes to maintaining or increasing security of supply and reduces carbon and air pollution externalities by enabling the integration of clean energy supply and increasing efficiency. The water component contributes to mitigating market failures in the sector by financing infrastructure which generates positive environmental and health externalities that are not fully internalised in water tariffs.

These outcomes would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. The EIB's role as anchor investor is expected to attract additional investors, strengthen the utility's financial position, and diversify its funding sources. EIB support brings tangible financial value by lowering funding costs and offering longer tenors than typically available, and it is expected to accelerate its overall implementation. This is particularly relevant in today's volatile market environment.



