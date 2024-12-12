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CO-INVESTMENT CIP WIND ROMANIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 30,000,000
Energy : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2024 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CO-INVESTMENT CIP WIND ROMANIA
Related press
Romania to expand clean-energy production with €30 million EIB support for major new wind farm
Parent project
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
12 March 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2024
20240625
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CO-INVESTMENT CIP WIND ROMANIA
COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS P/S
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 543 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

This operation consists of a co-investment alongside the Copenhagen Infrastructure Growth Markets Fund II for the construction and operation of new 396 MW onshore wind farm in Romania.

The wind farm will contribute to achieve the 2030 decarbonisation targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP). Being located in a Cohesion priority region, the project is eligible under Article 309 (a) "projects for developing less-developed regions" and (c) "common interest".

Additionality and Impact

The implementation of the project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Romania and contributes to the 2030 targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan and the REPowerEU Action Plan.

The financing of this project also contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action, as well as Social and Economic Cohesion. As the project will produce electricity from low carbon sources, it will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).

The project's revenues will be supported through the new Contract for Difference support scheme.

In terms of project results, the project is expected to have a positive economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a positive broader social benefit by generating clean and renewable power at a cost reasonably below the cost of alternatives in Romania. On project quality, the project is supported by good capabilities / governance of the promoter.

EIB involvement in the Project helps the Fund to continue building a diversified portfolio and allows them to tackle a sizeable project relatively early in their fundraising period. EIB investment in a project intending to participate in Romania's new renewable energy support scheme can have a positive signalling effect, mobilising further investments from other investors.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Wind farms fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA process is required. In compliance with specific EU legislation that has been transposed into the national legislation, the project underwent a screening process and according to the environmental framing stage decision, covering the construction and connection to the grid, the project is not subject to an environmental impact assessment and does not require going through the other stages of the environmental adequate assessment procedure; therefore EIA, Appropriate Assessment and Water Framework Assessment do not need to be carried out. The Project Pestera II is expected to be built in a dedicated renewable energy area, according to local urban and spatial plans for which a Strategic Environmental Assessment has been carried out.

The EIB requires the Fund to ensure that implementation of the construction projects will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
12 December 2024
20 December 2024
Related documents
19/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CO-INVESTMENT CIP WIND ROMANIA
Related projects
Parent project
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
Romania to expand clean-energy production with €30 million EIB support for major new wind farm

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CO-INVESTMENT CIP WIND ROMANIA
Publication Date
19 Mar 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
229681816
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240625
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CO-INVESTMENT CIP WIND ROMANIA
Other links
Summary sheet
CO-INVESTMENT CIP WIND ROMANIA
Data sheet
CO-INVESTMENT CIP WIND ROMANIA
Related press
Romania to expand clean-energy production with €30 million EIB support for major new wind farm
Parent project
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania to expand clean-energy production with €30 million EIB support for major new wind farm
Other links
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CO-INVESTMENT CIP WIND ROMANIA
Parent project
EIB CO-INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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