POLISH NATIONAL ROADS RESILIENCE PROGRAMME

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 275,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 275,000,000
Transport : € 275,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/07/2025 : € 275,000,000
Data sheet
POLISH NATIONAL ROADS RESILIENCE PROGRAMME
Related public register
19/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH NATIONAL ROADS RESILIENCE PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
3 February 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/07/2025
20240609
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POLISH NATIONAL ROADS RESILIENCE PROGRAMME
MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE / GDDKIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1000 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the rehabilitation of small road schemes vulnerable to climate change impacts included in the Polish National Road Strengthening Programme until 2030.

While the primary objective of the national programme is an enhancement of pavement bearing capacity, the schemes included in this project are particularly vulnerable to climate change impacts, as previously established through a climate change risk vulnerability assessment of the Polish road network. Most of such schemes will include appropriate climate change adaptation measures.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will support Poland in enhancing resilience of its road transport infrastructure and improving its quality. The framework loan will support an ongoing multi-annual programme for national road network strengthening and will focus on road sections vulnerable to climate change impacts that have insufficient bearing capacity. Road schemes financed under the programme are expected to reduce transport externalities such as road crashes, noise and air pollution. All regions of Poland but one belong to EIB Cohesion Priority Regions 2021-2027, therefore the project will also support economic and social cohesion.


The EIB financing renders substantial financial benefit as it is provided at customised terms, such as flexibility of drawdowns, longer availability and grace periods, long interest rates fixing, interest revision / conversion. It also contributes to the diversification of the Borrower's funding sources and optimisation of its debt structure. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Individual road schemes are expected to fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and have been subject to screening procedure in line with the EU and national legislation. Rehabilitation works will, in general, be done on existing infrastructure, within the existing right of way. Therefore, the expected impact on environment is limited. Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB's environmental and social sustainability policy, the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to EIB's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate change adaptation. Potential climate risks, the scope and adequacy of the applied adaptation measures for ensuring long-term resilience of the new road, and impact of the project implementation on the greenhouse gas emissions will be further assessed during the appraisal.

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
10 March 2025
31 July 2025
19/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH NATIONAL ROADS RESILIENCE PROGRAMME
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH NATIONAL ROADS RESILIENCE PROGRAMME
Publication Date
19 Mar 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
236125143
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240609
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
19/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLISH NATIONAL ROADS RESILIENCE PROGRAMME
