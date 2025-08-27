SOLAS ENERGY EFFICIENCY CO-FINANCING PLATFORM





The underlying investments will support the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector (energy efficiency) and the EIB's climate action objectives,. The operation (100%) will contribute to climate change mitigation objectives.





The implementation of the EE projects financed under this operation will contribute to the EU and national targets for EE and contributes to the security of energy supply and environmental objectives. The operation will support the EU Competitiveness Compass and the EU Action Plan on Affordable Energy. The operation is fully aligned with the "EU Energy Performance of Building Directive - EU/2010/2031" as amended in 2018 and with the "Energy Efficiency Directive", as well as the "Green Deal Renovation Wave" and "REPowerEU".





The project will support ESCOs (Energy Service Companies) by purchasing the receivables of the new energy efficiency projects developed by the ESCOs and thereby providing financing to the ESCOs through project debt facilities and off-balance sheet framework agreements to help ESCOs to scale up quicker. This is a niche market where many investors/financiers are reluctant to provide financing. Thanks to the EIBG intervention, the Fund will be able to attract other investors, crowding in investors and developing the financing of EE projects.





The Fund Manager has accumulated reasonable experience and track-record in the targeted sectors and markets. The project is supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the fund manager and through external advisory.



