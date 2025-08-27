Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Sector(s)
Industry : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/02/2026 : € 60,000,000
Summary sheet

Release date
15 March 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/02/2026
20240608
Project name
SOLAS ENERGY EFFICIENCY CO-FINANCING PLATFORM
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The facility, in partnership with energy service companies, will co-finance a lending platform that supports small-scale energy efficiency and distributed renewable energy generation projects across Europe.

The aim is to support energy services companies (ESCOs) to develop energy efficiency and small distributed renewable schemes. Therefore the project supports both national and EU's energy lending priorities as well as climate goals and the security of energy supply objective.

Additionality and Impact


The underlying investments will support the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector (energy efficiency) and the EIB's climate action objectives,. The operation (100%) will contribute to climate change mitigation objectives.


The implementation of the EE projects financed under this operation will contribute to the EU and national targets for EE and contributes to the security of energy supply and environmental objectives. The operation will support the EU Competitiveness Compass and the EU Action Plan on Affordable Energy. The operation is fully aligned with the "EU Energy Performance of Building Directive - EU/2010/2031" as amended in 2018 and with the "Energy Efficiency Directive", as well as the "Green Deal Renovation Wave" and "REPowerEU".


The project will support ESCOs (Energy Service Companies) by purchasing the receivables of the new energy efficiency projects developed by the ESCOs and thereby providing financing to the ESCOs through project debt facilities and off-balance sheet framework agreements to help ESCOs to scale up quicker. This is a niche market where many investors/financiers are reluctant to provide financing. Thanks to the EIBG intervention, the Fund will be able to attract other investors, crowding in investors and developing the financing of EE projects.


The Fund Manager has accumulated reasonable experience and track-record in the targeted sectors and markets. The project is supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the fund manager and through external advisory.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Details of the Fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with national legislation, the principles and standards of relevant EU legislation and EIB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as the capacity of the Promoter to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the sub-fund will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
27 August 2025
10 February 2026
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLAS ENERGY EFFICIENCY CO-FINANCING PLATFORM
Publication Date
9 Sep 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246117039
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240608
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
