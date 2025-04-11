ALFASIGMA INNOVATIVE DRUGS RDI II

Summary sheet
The project will finance the Promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities 2025-2027 targeting innovative medicines focused on gastroenterology, immune-mediated conditions and rare diseases.
The aim is to support RDI in developing medicinal products to address unmet medical needs, promoting activities that generate significant positive impacts on knowledge, technology, and the environment. This is achieved through creating innovative processes and products, as well as enhancing skills development and upgrading.
The Project focuses on the research, development and commercialisation of medicinal products to improve the survival and quality of life of patients, by an established European Company. Therefore, the Project is aligned with the Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe and the Strategic Plan for Horizon Europe 2025-2027 addressing the policy considerations for Cluster 1: Tackling disease and reducing disease burden, whilst contributing to the EIB's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital (IDHC) public policy goal.
The financing of this Project supports RDI activities, which generate significant positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative processes and products and through skills development and upgrading.
The EIB facility improves the diversification of the Borrower's financing sources and provides the company with access to long-term financing combined with flexible drawdown conditions, which better aligns with the time horizon and inherently higher level of uncertainty associated with RDI activities.
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group's Environmental and Sustainability Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) 'Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), will be checked during appraisal.
The EIB requires that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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