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ALFASIGMA INNOVATIVE DRUGS RDI II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 150,000,000
Industry : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/06/2025 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALFASIGMA INNOVATIVE DRUGS RDI II

Summary sheet

Release date
3 July 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/06/2025
20240568
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ALFASIGMA INNOVATIVE DRUGS RDI II
ALFASIGMA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 613 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the Promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities 2025-2027 targeting innovative medicines focused on gastroenterology, immune-mediated conditions and rare diseases.

The aim is to support RDI in developing medicinal products to address unmet medical needs, promoting activities that generate significant positive impacts on knowledge, technology, and the environment. This is achieved through creating innovative processes and products, as well as enhancing skills development and upgrading.

Additionality and Impact

The Project focuses on the research, development and commercialisation of medicinal products to improve the survival and quality of life of patients, by an established European Company. Therefore, the Project is aligned with the Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe and the Strategic Plan for Horizon Europe 2025-2027 addressing the policy considerations for Cluster 1: Tackling disease and reducing disease burden, whilst contributing to the EIB's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital (IDHC) public policy goal.


The financing of this Project supports RDI activities, which generate significant positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative processes and products and through skills development and upgrading.


The EIB facility improves the diversification of the Borrower's financing sources and provides the company with access to long-term financing combined with flexible drawdown conditions, which better aligns with the time horizon and inherently higher level of uncertainty associated with RDI activities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group's Environmental and Sustainability Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) 'Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), will be checked during appraisal.

The EIB requires that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
11 April 2025
27 June 2025
Related documents
10/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALFASIGMA INNOVATIVE DRUGS RDI II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALFASIGMA INNOVATIVE DRUGS RDI II
Publication Date
10 Jul 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
241287657
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240568
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/07/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALFASIGMA INNOVATIVE DRUGS RDI II
Other links
Summary sheet
ALFASIGMA INNOVATIVE DRUGS RDI II
Data sheet
ALFASIGMA INNOVATIVE DRUGS RDI II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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