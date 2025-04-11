ALFASIGMA INNOVATIVE DRUGS RDI II

The Project focuses on the research, development and commercialisation of medicinal products to improve the survival and quality of life of patients, by an established European Company. Therefore, the Project is aligned with the Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe and the Strategic Plan for Horizon Europe 2025-2027 addressing the policy considerations for Cluster 1: Tackling disease and reducing disease burden, whilst contributing to the EIB's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital (IDHC) public policy goal.





The financing of this Project supports RDI activities, which generate significant positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative processes and products and through skills development and upgrading.





The EIB facility improves the diversification of the Borrower's financing sources and provides the company with access to long-term financing combined with flexible drawdown conditions, which better aligns with the time horizon and inherently higher level of uncertainty associated with RDI activities.