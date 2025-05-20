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ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY II FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 300,000,000
Energy : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/05/2026 : € 100,000,000
22/05/2025 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY II FL

Summary sheet

Release date
13 May 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/05/2025
20240563
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY II FL
ARKEA BANQUE ENTREPRISES ET INSTITUTIONNELS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an intermediated loan in support of small to mid-sized renewable energy projects in France, carried out by private entities.

The aim is to finance small and mid-sized renewable energy projects (mainly commercial & industrial solar photovoltaic systems and onshore wind farms) carried out by private entities in France.

Additionality and Impact

The present Framework Loan operation will support renewable energy investments (mainly solar photovoltaic) in France and will therefore contributing to the Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability.

The operation will generate energy savings and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution.

On project quality, the project is supported by adequate capabilities of the promoter. In terms of project results, the projects are expected to have a positive economic rate of return and are expected to generate a positive broader social benefit.

In addition, a transversal objective on improving access to finance in less developed and transition regions of France (EU cohesion area) is targeted considering the domestic and regional footprint on such areas of Credit Mutuel Arkea.

The EIB support to this operation is expected to accelerate and facilitate the implementation of the underlying Renewable Energy schemes, by lowering the associated cost of funding and offering a maturity beyond the tenor usually offered by commercial banks.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
20 May 2025
22 May 2025
Related documents
27/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY II FL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY II FL
Publication Date
27 May 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
241243385
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240563
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY II FL
Other links
Summary sheet
ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY II FL
Data sheet
ARKEA RENEWABLE ENERGY II FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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