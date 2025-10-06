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DRIVALIA ITALY CLEAN FLEET TRANSPORT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 48,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 19,200,000
Finland : € 28,800,000
Transport : € 48,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/05/2026 : € 19,200,000
8/05/2026 : € 28,800,000
Other links
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DRIVALIA ITALY CLEAN FLEET TRANSPORT

Summary sheet

Release date
22 September 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/05/2026
20240533
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DRIVALIA ITALY CLEAN FLEET TRANSPORT
DRIVALIA LEASE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 48 million
EUR 101 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Deployment of a fleet of about 2,900 zero-emission electric vehicles (EVs) in Italy and Finland. These EVs will be leased by the promoter under long-term contracts to corporate clients.

The aim is to accelerate the transition towards zero-emission road transport, which will generate substantial environmental economic benefits by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, air pollution and noise. The project will also contribute to support the development of the cleaner automotive industry through the accelerated deployment of electric vehicles and, indirectly, their associated infrastructure. Finally, this project addresses the sub-optimal investment situations associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets, by contributing to increase the level of competition and enable the development, adoption and scale-up of electric vehicles.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The new vehicles are expected to be much cleaner than market average. Significant benefits in terms of fuel consumption, reduced polluting and carbon emissions are expected and will be further assessed during appraisal. The acquisition of vehicles does not fall under Annex I and II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU). Nevertheless, all environmental issues including possible environmental and operational authorisations, will be reviewed during the due diligence process.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/, where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
6 October 2025
8 May 2026
Related documents
10/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DRIVALIA ITALY CLEAN FLEET TRANSPORT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DRIVALIA ITALY CLEAN FLEET TRANSPORT
Publication Date
10 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246669147
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240533
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DRIVALIA ITALY CLEAN FLEET TRANSPORT
Other links
Summary sheet
DRIVALIA ITALY CLEAN FLEET TRANSPORT
Data sheet
DRIVALIA ITALY CLEAN FLEET TRANSPORT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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