ICO IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS

The proposed operation addresses the failure in financial markets for SMEs and Mid-Caps arising from limited access and/or high cost of financing charged by creditors as a result of information asymmetries, lack of collateral and imperfect screening and monitoring. As such, it aligns with EU objectives by contributing to job creation and enhancing the competitiveness and productivity of SMEs and Midcaps.





The operation contains a minimum 10% Climate Action window, with a particular focus on transport investments to reduce carbon emissions and possibly to be extended to other EIB eligible green investments. Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO) will partner with other financial intermediaries while deploying the EIB loan. The model is considered to be very efficient, as ICO -and hence EIB funds- can leverage on the capillarity of commercial banks to an extent that would be out of reach with their current setup and organisational structure.





EIB's involvement is expected to generate positive effects in terms of provision of medium and long-term financing for SMEs and Mid-Caps in Spain and their investments in green projects. EIB's contribution will help mobilise financial intermediaries by offering a longer maturity and customised terms (flexibility of disbursements, length of availability period for disbursements, length of the grace period). Furthermore, EIB's participation will enhance ICO's current services by providing additional resources under flexible terms, thereby strengthening ICO's role in promoting sustainable economic growth.