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SANTANDER ENHANCED ABS GREEN MORTGAGES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 76,896,816.3
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 76,896,816.3
Industry : € 76,896,816.3
Signature date(s)
27/11/2024 : € 76,896,816.3
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANTANDER ENHANCED ABS GREEN MORTGAGES
Parent project
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

Summary sheet

Release date
2 December 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/11/2024
20240506
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SANTANDER ENHANCED ABS GREEN MORTGAGES
BANCO SANTANDER SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
EUR 266 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation will target 100% green mortgages by private individuals in Spain.

The aim is to enhance access to green mortgages for the final beneficiaries, in particular private individuals and homeowners' associations.

Additionality and Impact

By transferring the credit risk of the existing securitised consumer loans and leases portfolio, the proposed operation will reduce the risk-weighted assets and thus enable the Financial Intermediary, Santander Bank, to release regulatory capital. The capital relief provided will increase the Financial Intermediary's credit capacity and allow for the origination of new loans to Final Beneficiaries (private individuals) dedicated to support lending to highly energy efficient building construction. Such capital relief is not readily available from commercial financiers and therefore unlocks additional lending. 


Energy efficiency investments in buildings suffer from a number of market failures (negative CO2 externalities, asymmetric information, and split incentives). As a result of these market failures, investments in energy efficiency are at sub-optimal levels from a socio-economic perspective. The proposed operation is expected to contribute to the provision of high quality and energy efficient housing, and contributes to supporting the Spanish government's climate change mitigation ambitions by addressing the suboptimal levels of investments in highly energy efficient building construction and EE-eligible renovation.


The operation is expected to generate good economic and social benefits. The Financial Intermediary is deemed capable of implementing the project considering its overall experience on the Spanish market and previous EIB operations.


Some of the projects are expected to be located in less developed and transition cohesion regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

End beneficiaries will be individuals.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
20 November 2024
27 November 2024
Related documents
11/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANTANDER ENHANCED ABS GREEN MORTGAGES
Related projects
Parent project
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANTANDER ENHANCED ABS GREEN MORTGAGES
Publication Date
11 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
234069200
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240506
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANTANDER ENHANCED ABS GREEN MORTGAGES
Other links
Summary sheet
SANTANDER ENHANCED ABS GREEN MORTGAGES
Data sheet
SANTANDER ENHANCED ABS GREEN MORTGAGES
Parent project
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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