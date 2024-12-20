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BARCELONA RESILIENT AND SUSTAINABLE CITY II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 175,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 175,000,000
Urban development : € 175,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/03/2025 : € 175,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARCELONA RESILIENT AND SUSTAINABLE CITY II
Parent project
EU CNC MISSION CITIES LENDING ENVELOPE

Summary sheet

Release date
5 September 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/03/2025
20240483
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BARCELONA RESILIENT AND SUSTAINABLE CITY II
AJUNTAMENT DE BARCELONA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 275 million
EUR 554 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework Loan to support the implementation of the 2024-2027 multi-annual investment strategy of the Municipality of Barcelona, and supporting the implementation of the Resilience Model and Climate Plan of the City. The project includes, among others, investments in urban renewal and regeneration, including green areas and open spaces, public buildings, sustainable mobility, and the water sector.

The project is consistent with the EU Framework for Urban Development and Regeneration. It is also aligned with the European Green Deal, the EU Energy Performance of Building Directive and the Energy Efficiency Directive. The project is also consistent with the EIB strategies and guidelines related to eligible sectors, including the Bank's Urban Lending Review, the Energy Lending Policy, and the Transport Lending Policy. Furthermore, this project is deemed aligned with the Climate Bank Roadmap, and with a low carbon and resilient pathway, consistent with the Paris Agreement goals and principles. The project addresses a number of market failures and will bring important economic and social benefits, contributing to achieving a more integrated, sustainable, and inclusive development, improving the living conditions of the citizens and other people visiting or living in the city. The project will contribute to promoting progress toward multiple Sustainable Development Goals, the most significant one being the contribution to sustainable cities and communities.

Additionality and Impact

This Project is a sub-operation under the 2024-0437 - EU CNC MISSION CITIES LENDING ENVELOPE (approved by the Board of Directors in September 2024), aiming at co-financing the Action Plans and Investment Plans of EU Cities labelled under the EU Mission - Climate Neutral and Smart City (CNC EU Mission). This Project comprises a multi-sector Framework Loan supporting the investment programme of the municipality (PIM) of Barcelona (PIM 2024-2027 and subsequent) and supporting the implementation of the urban development strategies, including the City Climate Plan.


In this regard Barcelona is aiming at becoming climate neutral and a resilient city to climate change by 2030. This is in line with the urgency outlined in the Paris Agreement and establish the City as an international leader on climate action, demonstrating its commitment to achieving its climate neutrality by 2030. 


The Project is thus fully consistent with the European Green Deal target of ensuring no net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050. It is also aligned to the existing European Commission proposals set to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.


The Project is consistent with the EU Framework for Urban Development and Regeneration. It is also aligned with the EU Energy Performance of Building Directive, the Energy Efficiency Directive as well as other EU Directives applicable to relevant sectors covered under this Project. Furthermore, the Project is consistent with the EIB strategies and guidelines related to eligible sectors, including the Bank's Urban Lending Review, the Energy Lending Policy, and the Transport Lending Policy.


The Project is aligned to the Climate Bank Roadmap. In this regard, the Project's contribution to the Bank's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives is estimated at approx. 54% of the total cost. The Project is also aligned to the EIB Gender Equality Strategy and Action Plan as it ensures that related project's designs take into consideration gender equality and foster women's economic empowerment. Accordingly, the Project complies with an EIB Significant Gender Tag.


The Project addresses a number of market failures and will bring important economic and social benefits, contributing to achieving a more integrated, sustainable, mixed and inclusive development, improving the living conditions of the citizens and other people visiting or living in the City. The Project will contribute to promoting progress toward multiple Sustainable Development Goals, the most significant one being the contribution to sustainable cities and communities.

 

The previous monitoring experience with the municipality of Barcelona is deemed as very good.


Finally, the availability of long-term finance for this type of investment programmes is a key contribution of the EIB, considering the long-term nature of the investments and its positive impact on the overall project cost. The EIB loan will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the Project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Promoter is deemed as having the adequate capacity to verify the compliance with the relevant EU Directives: EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, and Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC. Furthermore, for new and refurbished buildings, the Promoter is also deemed capable of ensuring the compliance with EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
20 December 2024
5 March 2025
Related documents
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARCELONA RESILIENT AND SUSTAINABLE CITY II
Related projects
Parent project
EU CNC MISSION CITIES LENDING ENVELOPE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARCELONA RESILIENT AND SUSTAINABLE CITY II
Publication Date
3 Jan 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
217306252
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240483
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARCELONA RESILIENT AND SUSTAINABLE CITY II
Other links
Summary sheet
BARCELONA RESILIENT AND SUSTAINABLE CITY II
Data sheet
BARCELONA RESILIENT AND SUSTAINABLE CITY II
Parent project
EU CNC MISSION CITIES LENDING ENVELOPE

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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