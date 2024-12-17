Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 100,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/03/2025 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY

Summary sheet

Release date
18 November 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/03/2025
20240481
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 248 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's corporate R&D programme in its Medical Division for the period of 2025-2026 with a particular focus on connected health devices.

The aim is to support R&D and new product improvements of critical care medical devices to be used in acute care departments.

Additionality and Impact

The financing of this project supports medical technology RDI activities which generate significant positive knowledge externalities through the creation of innovative processes, products, and services and through skills development. The financing will contribute to upgrading and improving medical treatment. The operation supports the development of connected medical devices within hospital environments, thus contributing to better workflows in acute care as the promoter is active in patient surveillance and monitoring. The promoter's research activities target investment gaps in medical technology. The Borrower is a relatively small sized company and competing on a global scale against large non-EU conglomerates. The EIB provides access to financing on a long-term basis that will allow the Borrower to pursue medical RDI investments which by nature span over longer periods and for which financial success is more uncertain.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, and which would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
17 December 2024
24 March 2025
Related documents
19/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Publication Date
19 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235498674
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240481
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Other links
Summary sheet
DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Data sheet
DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications