CLEAN OCEANS INITIATIVE GRAND NOKOUE BENIN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Le projet vise à moderniser le système de gestion des déchets solides du Grand Nokoué au Bénin, une région qui inclut 5 communes avec une population estimée à 2,73 millions d'habitants. Cette opération est le résultat de la "Clean Oceans Initiative", un effort commun pour le développement et la mise en œuvre de projets durables réduisant la pollution des océans, avec un accent particulier sur les déchets plastiques. Il s'agit d'un projet incluant plusieurs composantes. Ces dernières, identifiées à ce stade, sont les suivantes : 1. Le concept et la réalisation d'unités de tri au niveau de 60 points de regroupement (« PR ») communaux. 2. La construction de 4 centres de tri, qui seront localisés dans les communes d'Adjarra, Sèmè-Podji, Abomey-Calavi et Ouidah. 3. La construction de 4 unités de compostage, localisés sur les mêmes sites que les centres de tri. 4. La construction d'une unité de biogaz sur le centre de tri de Sèmè-Podji. 5. La sécurisation environnementale des centres d'enfouissement technique (CET) de Ouèssè et Takon.
Le projet permettra de: a) développer l'utilisation de la séparation à la source des matières recyclables (papier/carton, plastique, verre, métal, etc.) au niveau des ménages du Grand Nokoué ; b) réaliser des installations pour le tri des produits recyclables ; c) développer des installations de compostage et du biogaz pour les déchets biodégradables ; d) mettre en place de systèmes de gestion des gaz et des lixiviats dans les décharges existantes.
The solid waste management is considered as public goods. The service shall be delivered to all independently of their financial capacities. Thus, the promoter's ability to recover full costs especially in Benin is limited. The EIB will provide long-term financing beyond the economic life of the assets that would not be available on the market under the same conditions. The EIB's contribution is an important element of the overall financing plan in terms of additionality, diversification as well as duration and pricing. The EIB financing will help to reduce negative externalities affecting environmental protection and public health, while strengthening the recycling performance of the Nokoue region. Negative externalities related to waste management activities concern pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions, as well as costs related to damage to environmental protection and public health. In addition, the EIB has supported the promoter in identifying and in preparing the feasibility of the project within the context of the « Clean Oceans Project Identification and Preparation » (COPIP) programme. The project is fully aligned with the NDICI mandate that focuses on environment and climate change through promoting a sound management of chemicals and wast as well as the development priorities of the regional Team Europe Initiatives for Sub-Saharan Africa. The project also shares the development priorities of the regional Team Europe Initiatives for Sub-Saharan Africa, which focus on climate change adaptation and resilience and contributes to the EU-Africa's Global Gateway Investment Package.
La conformité du projet avec la législation nationale applicable en matière d'environnement et avec les principes environnementaux et sociaux de la BEI sera respectée, de même que les procédures des promoteurs en matière d'évaluation des incidences et de suivi environnemental.
La BEI exigera du promoteur qu'il veille à ce que la mise en oeuvre du projet se fasse conformément au Guide de passation des marchés de la BEI.
Dans le cadre de la garantie EFSD+
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