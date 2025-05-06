BPCE YOUNG FARMER AND AGRICULTURE MBIL

The Operation will support financing of SMEs and Mid-caps investments in the French bioeconomy sector via an intermediated loan to BCPE, a solid promoter and repeat counterparty to the EIB.

The Operations falls under the EIB's vertical Public Policy Goal (PPG) of SME and Midcap financing and horizontal PPG Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. BCPE is committed to allocate at least 10% of the loan amount to support the installation of young and new farmers and at least 30% to climate action and environmental sustainability investments.

The Operation will address market failures, improve the competitiveness of French and EU agriculture, and support bioeconomy supply chains. In terms of project results, the projects are expected to have a positive economic return and are expected to generate a broader positive social benefit.