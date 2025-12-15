BARCELONA FGC RAIL TUNNEL EXTENSION

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will support Generalitat de Catalunya's efforts to enhance public transport with a view to improving people's access to the city of Barcelona (Spain).





The Project addresses the need for an extension of an existing underground rail line, part of the public transport network in the metropolitan area of Barcelona. The Project will promote a modal shift from private and bus users to rail. This will contribute to climate action objectives, as the Project will reduce the Green House Gases (GHG) emissions.





The Project will also improve the reliability and the quality of the public transport service in the city, helping thus reduce reliance on private cars and maintain and/or increase public transport share.





The Project helps mitigate market failures (externalities) in the transport sector, notably through the promotion of a cleaner and more reliable Public Transport system with lower levels of CO2 emissions, reducing air pollution, noise and traffic congestion in the city. The most important economic benefits of the Project are: (i) time savings for users; (ii) reduction of green-house gas emissions; and (iii) improvements in the air quality and noise reduction.





Finally, the availability of long-term finance for this type of investments is a key contribution of the EIB, considering the long-term nature of the investments and its positive impact on the overall project cost. The EIB loan will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the Project.







