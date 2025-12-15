BARCELONA FGC RAIL TUNNEL EXTENSION

Summary sheet
The project will finance the construction of a 4.1 km underground rail line between Plaça Espanya and Gràcia in Barcelona, as an extension of the electrified suburban railway Line 8. It includes two new intermediate stations at Hospital Clínic and Francesc Macià. The line will be operated and managed by Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya.
The objective is to improve access from the Llobregat–Anoia corridor to the city centre, strengthen connections with tram, metro and other rail services, and increase public transport accessibility in the eastern part of the Eixample District. The investment is expected to improve access to the city centre and create new links within the train and metro networks. The promoter estimates that up to 24 million passengers per year will benefit from this new section, resulting in travel time savings and positive externalities.
The European Investment Bank (EIB) will support Generalitat de Catalunya's efforts to enhance public transport with a view to improving people's access to the city of Barcelona (Spain).
The Project addresses the need for an extension of an existing underground rail line, part of the public transport network in the metropolitan area of Barcelona. The Project will promote a modal shift from private and bus users to rail. This will contribute to climate action objectives, as the Project will reduce the Green House Gases (GHG) emissions.
The Project will also improve the reliability and the quality of the public transport service in the city, helping thus reduce reliance on private cars and maintain and/or increase public transport share.
The Project helps mitigate market failures (externalities) in the transport sector, notably through the promotion of a cleaner and more reliable Public Transport system with lower levels of CO2 emissions, reducing air pollution, noise and traffic congestion in the city. The most important economic benefits of the Project are: (i) time savings for users; (ii) reduction of green-house gas emissions; and (iii) improvements in the air quality and noise reduction.
Finally, the availability of long-term finance for this type of investments is a key contribution of the EIB, considering the long-term nature of the investments and its positive impact on the overall project cost. The EIB loan will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the Project.
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the Environmental and Social Policy of the EIB Group, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal. The Project falls within in the projects listed in Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project was screened in; the promoter undertook an EIA and obtained environmental consent in 2018 (https://portaldogc.gencat.cat/utilsEADOP/PDF/7724/1697419.pdf).
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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