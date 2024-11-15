Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 700,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 700,000,000
Energy : € 700,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/11/2025 : € 200,000,000
15/01/2025 : € 250,000,000
27/11/2024 : € 250,000,000
Data sheet
ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Summary sheet

Release date
11 October 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/11/2024
20240442
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
E-DISTRIBUZIONE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 900 million
EUR 1427 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The investment plan concerns the modernisation, digitalisation and extension of Enel group's electricity distribution networks in Italy.

The project, to be implemented over the 2024-2026 period, will contribute to improve the network resilience to adverse climate events and the overall stability and reliability of the distribution system.

Additionality and Impact

The investment plan addresses the needs for the renewal of existing assets as well as development of new lines, substations and innovative IT solution for remote control and network management.

The Project contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on "Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability" and aligns to REPowerEU objectives. The Project will even contribute to the "Energy Lending Policy" theme of "innovative technologies" and is aligned to the Italy's NECP ("National Energy and Climate Plan") with impacts and net economic benefits for Italy and for the regions concerned, which are for the largest portion of the investment plan "Cohesion Regions".

The planned investments, to be implemented over the 2024-2026 period, aim at maintaining security of supply, efficiency and reliability of the electricity distribution service, improving also adaptation to adverse climate events. The Project includes also investments aimed at enabling the connection of new renewable energy generation capacity, thus reducing environmental impact such as pollution and carbon emissions.

The EIB support to the Project brings a substantial financial value added as well as higher flexibility compared to available market alternatives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be assessed during appraisal.

The Promoter shall to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
15 November 2024
27 November 2024
Related documents
26/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Publication Date
26 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
227865432
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
