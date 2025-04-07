RWANDA M-RNA MANUFACTURING HUB (HDX)

Summary sheet
The operation consists in a blended finance facility to support the investment by Biontech - a Rwandan based Promoter - to establish a mRNA-based vaccines manufacturing plant in Rwanda.
The aim is to support the promoter in establishing a regional research and development (R&D) and manufacturing site for vaccines in Rwanda to strengthen the vaccine R&D ecosystem across Africa. The site will focus on the delivery of an African end-to-end commercial-scale manufacturing plant, initially producing an already approved vaccine with the intention of transferring other vaccines which are still in clinical development phase to address epidemic and pandemic threats. The manufacturing plant will produce commercial vaccine products, including those currently under development, once approved. It will also operate as a Contract Manufacturing Organisation (CMO), serving African R&D partners such as universities and private research institutions. The facility will manufacture products for clinical research purposes in compliance with good manufacturing practice (GMP) standards. In addition to production, the operation includes capacity building activities to strengthen the capabilities of African R&D partners and contribute to the development of the regional vaccine R&D ecosystem.
The promoter shall ensure that the project implementation will be done in accordance with the EIB's Environmental and Social principles and standards. Some elements, which, if located within the EU, may fall under the Annex I of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by EIA Directive 2014/52/EU. The EIB will require the project's compliance with the relevant environmental legislation and alignment of the EIB's Environmental and Social principles and standards. Additional project activities, such as R&D, are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for similar purposes or are investments of intangible nature and hence are not expected to create significant impact on the environment.
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
