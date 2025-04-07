Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
RWANDA M-RNA MANUFACTURING HUB (HDX)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Rwanda : € 60,000,000
Industry : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/10/2025 : € 60,000,000
RWANDA M-RNA MANUFACTURING HUB (HDX)
17/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RWANDA M-RNA MANUFACTURING HUB (HDX)
EIB and European Commission join forces with BioNTech to build a sustainable vaccine ecosystem in Africa

Summary sheet

Release date
16 October 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/10/2025
20240438
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RWANDA M-RNA MANUFACTURING HUB (HDX)
BIONTECH SE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 328 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists in a blended finance facility to support the investment by Biontech - a Rwandan based Promoter - to establish a mRNA-based vaccines manufacturing plant in Rwanda.

The aim is to support the promoter in establishing a regional research and development (R&D) and manufacturing site for vaccines in Rwanda to strengthen the vaccine R&D ecosystem across Africa. The site will focus on the delivery of an African end-to-end commercial-scale manufacturing plant, initially producing an already approved vaccine with the intention of transferring other vaccines which are still in clinical development phase to address epidemic and pandemic threats. The manufacturing plant will produce commercial vaccine products, including those currently under development, once approved. It will also operate as a Contract Manufacturing Organisation (CMO), serving African R&D partners such as universities and private research institutions. The facility will manufacture products for clinical research purposes in compliance with good manufacturing practice (GMP) standards. In addition to production, the operation includes capacity building activities to strengthen the capabilities of African R&D partners and contribute to the development of the regional vaccine R&D ecosystem.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter shall ensure that the project implementation will be done in accordance with the EIB's Environmental and Social principles and standards. Some elements, which, if located within the EU, may fall under the Annex I of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by EIA Directive 2014/52/EU. The EIB will require the project's compliance with the relevant environmental legislation and alignment of the EIB's Environmental and Social principles and standards. Additional project activities, such as R&D, are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for similar purposes or are investments of intangible nature and hence are not expected to create significant impact on the environment.

The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
7 April 2025
8 October 2025
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RWANDA M-RNA MANUFACTURING HUB (HDX)
Publication Date
17 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
241932970
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240438
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Rwanda
Publicly available
Download now
General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

