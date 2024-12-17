Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
PRAGUE RING ROAD SECTION D0 511 BECHOVICE-D1

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 210,136,885.01
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 210,136,885.01
Transport : € 210,136,885.01
Signature date(s)
15/09/2025 : € 210,136,885.01
Data sheet
PRAGUE RING ROAD SECTION D0 511 BECHOVICE-D1
Summary sheet
PRAGUE RING ROAD SECTION D0 511 BECHOVICE-D1
19/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRAGUE RING ROAD SECTION D0 511 BECHOVICE-D1 - Dokumentace EIA
19/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRAGUE RING ROAD SECTION D0 511 BECHOVICE-D1

Summary sheet

Release date
18 July 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/09/2025
20240431
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PRAGUE RING ROAD SECTION D0 511 BECHOVICE-D1
REDITELSTVI SILNIC A DALNIC SP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
CZK 10112 million (EUR 403 million)
CZK 26554 million (EUR 1059 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the greenfield construction of an eastern section of the Prague ring-road. The R0 motorway section is 12.64 km long and has a 2x3 lanes configuration. The road is part of Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) Core Network.

The new transport link will improve transport and living conditions in the Prague region by diverting a significant volume of transit traffic from its urban centre. The project will contribute to the development of the TEN-T Baltic-Adriatic and Orient/East-Med Corridor, by removing the bottleneck on the core network roads. Ultimately, the aim is to contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation, by providing with a resilient shorter road connection.

Additionality and Impact

The project addresses market/network failures related to accessibility on the TEN-T Core Network in the urban node of Prague. It will contribute to the completion of the Prague ring road and will divert significant share of transit traffic from Prague urban centre. The project is included in the Sustainable Mobility Plan of Prague. As a new transport link adapted to climate change impacts, it will improve resilience of the transport network in the greater Prague area. The new transport link will reduce travel times, vehicle operating costs, road crashes and exposure of urban population to air and noise pollutants and will improve the quality of life of local residents.

EIB financing provides the client with attractive pricing, long tenor, and flexible loan conditions, such as long grade and disbursement periods, which are therefore better suited for the implementation of the project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project involves the construction of a new road outside urban environment. It does not intersect with protected areas. It falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU and was therefore subject to a full EIA procedure. The EIA report was prepared according to the requirements of the national and regional legislation and was part of the public consultation. The competent environmental authority issued its favourable environmental decision on 27 November 2017.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
17 December 2024
15 September 2025
19/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRAGUE RING ROAD SECTION D0 511 BECHOVICE-D1 - Dokumentace EIA
19/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRAGUE RING ROAD SECTION D0 511 BECHOVICE-D1
Summary sheet
PRAGUE RING ROAD SECTION D0 511 BECHOVICE-D1
Data sheet
PRAGUE RING ROAD SECTION D0 511 BECHOVICE-D1

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRAGUE RING ROAD SECTION D0 511 BECHOVICE-D1 - Dokumentace EIA
Publication Date
11 Dec 2024
Document language
Czech
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
226930137
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240431
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRAGUE RING ROAD SECTION D0 511 BECHOVICE-D1
Publication Date
19 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
226937177
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240431
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
19/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PRAGUE RING ROAD SECTION D0 511 BECHOVICE-D1 - Dokumentace EIA
19/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRAGUE RING ROAD SECTION D0 511 BECHOVICE-D1
Summary sheet
PRAGUE RING ROAD SECTION D0 511 BECHOVICE-D1
Data sheet
PRAGUE RING ROAD SECTION D0 511 BECHOVICE-D1

Related publications