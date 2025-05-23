PULPAC DRY MOLDED FIBER PACKAGING (IEU GT2)

Summary sheet
The project will finance the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) programme in dry moulded fibre (DMF) technology over a 5-year period (2025-2029).
The aim is to support the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in developing its next generation of food service and retail products based on dry molded fibre (DMF) technology. PulPac seeks to improve efficiencies and support the market shift from plastics to fibre. The RDI activities will include, among others, development of expanded and enhanced standardised product portfolios, barrier and material development, blow and compression moulding, blister pack platform acceleration, as well as an innovation centre.
The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of research, development and innovation through corporate projects. It supports an innovative start-up that has developed a dry molded fibre technology by reducing financial constraints e.g.: information asymmetries related to the company's limited track record and high screening costs for small investments. EIB support sends a positive signal to private investors, thereby incentivizing further investments in the renewable packaging sector.
The project generates positive externalities in the form of environmental and public health benefits through reduction of the negative externalities of using fossil fuel based raw materials (i.e. plastics), replaced by the new enhanced renewable and biodegradable materials (i.e. cellulose fibres).
EIB is providing a substantial amount of the financing to the project, which is expected to crowd in other financiers and thus help the Promoter to diversify its funding sources. The project would not have been carried out by the EIB without the InvestEU support.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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