PULPAC DRY MOLDED FIBER PACKAGING (IEU GT2)

The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of research, development and innovation through corporate projects. It supports an innovative start-up that has developed a dry molded fibre technology by reducing financial constraints e.g.: information asymmetries related to the company's limited track record and high screening costs for small investments. EIB support sends a positive signal to private investors, thereby incentivizing further investments in the renewable packaging sector.

The project generates positive externalities in the form of environmental and public health benefits through reduction of the negative externalities of using fossil fuel based raw materials (i.e. plastics), replaced by the new enhanced renewable and biodegradable materials (i.e. cellulose fibres).

EIB is providing a substantial amount of the financing to the project, which is expected to crowd in other financiers and thus help the Promoter to diversify its funding sources. The project would not have been carried out by the EIB without the InvestEU support.



