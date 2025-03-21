Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
BRAC BANK GREEN LOAN FOR MSMES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bangladesh : € 60,000,000
Credit lines : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/12/2025 : € 20,000,000
30/12/2025 : € 40,000,000
Data sheet
BRAC BANK GREEN LOAN FOR MSMES
Summary sheet
BRAC BANK GREEN LOAN FOR MSMES
25/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRAC BANK GREEN LOAN FOR MSMES

Summary sheet

Release date
17 December 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/12/2025
20240407
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BRAC BANK GREEN LOAN FOR MSMES
BRAC BANK PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Green credit line to BRAC Bank to accelerate the transition to sustainable and circular production in the Bangladeshi private sector across the ready-made garment, textile and other export-focused sectors.

EIB will provide a green credit line to BRAC Bank PLC (Offshore Banking Unit) to support the private sector transition towards circular and green practices. The EIB financing, along with technical assistance delivered in parallel under the SWITCH to Circular Economy Initiatives program, will help scale up investments in energy efficiency, green transportation, clean energy and circularity in the private sector.

Additionality and Impact

EIB is providing a loan to BRAC Bank up to EUR 60 million with a tenor up to 12 years to finance green and circular projects of the private sector.

Bangladesh is a key trading partner for the EU and an important manufacturing hub for global supply chains. Garment and textile sectors are the main drivers of its economic growth and contribute to 85% of the exports. However, the private sector faces mounting demands from key trade partners to embrace circular economy practices and improve their manufacturing standards.

In response to this context, the EIB is providing a 100% Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) loan to BRAC Bank as part of the EU's green push for sustainable and circular value chains. By partnering with BRAC Bank, the EIB facility will address the funding gap in the uptake of green and circular business models by local producers in resource-intensive sectors, such as garment and textile. In combination with the technical assistance provided in parallel under the Switch to Circular Economy Value Chains, the financing will stimulate market demand and support BRAC Bank's lending to circular economy. 

The investment will advance several SDGs and contribute to the EU's Circular Economy Action Plan.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
21 March 2025
30 December 2025
25/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRAC BANK GREEN LOAN FOR MSMES
Summary sheet
BRAC BANK GREEN LOAN FOR MSMES
Data sheet
BRAC BANK GREEN LOAN FOR MSMES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRAC BANK GREEN LOAN FOR MSMES
Publication Date
25 Mar 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
239153997
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240407
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Bangladesh
Download now
25/03/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRAC BANK GREEN LOAN FOR MSMES
Summary sheet
BRAC BANK GREEN LOAN FOR MSMES
Data sheet
BRAC BANK GREEN LOAN FOR MSMES

