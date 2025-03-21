BRAC BANK GREEN LOAN FOR MSMES

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Green credit line to BRAC Bank to accelerate the transition to sustainable and circular production in the Bangladeshi private sector across the ready-made garment, textile and other export-focused sectors.
EIB will provide a green credit line to BRAC Bank PLC (Offshore Banking Unit) to support the private sector transition towards circular and green practices. The EIB financing, along with technical assistance delivered in parallel under the SWITCH to Circular Economy Initiatives program, will help scale up investments in energy efficiency, green transportation, clean energy and circularity in the private sector.
EIB is providing a loan to BRAC Bank up to EUR 60 million with a tenor up to 12 years to finance green and circular projects of the private sector.
Bangladesh is a key trading partner for the EU and an important manufacturing hub for global supply chains. Garment and textile sectors are the main drivers of its economic growth and contribute to 85% of the exports. However, the private sector faces mounting demands from key trade partners to embrace circular economy practices and improve their manufacturing standards.
In response to this context, the EIB is providing a 100% Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) loan to BRAC Bank as part of the EU's green push for sustainable and circular value chains. By partnering with BRAC Bank, the EIB facility will address the funding gap in the uptake of green and circular business models by local producers in resource-intensive sectors, such as garment and textile. In combination with the technical assistance provided in parallel under the Switch to Circular Economy Value Chains, the financing will stimulate market demand and support BRAC Bank's lending to circular economy.
The investment will advance several SDGs and contribute to the EU's Circular Economy Action Plan.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.