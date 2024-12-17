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AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 200,000,000
Urban development : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/03/2025 : € 50,000,000
20/03/2025 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK IV
Related press
Austria: Erste Bank and EIB support €1.5 billion investment in affordable housing

Summary sheet

Release date
5 May 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/03/2025
20240358
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK IV
ERSTE BANK DER OESTERREICHISCHEN SPARKASSEN AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 1200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation is aimed at supporting the construction of new affordable housing units in Austria

The operation is aimed at supporting the construction of new affordable housing units in Austria.

Additionality and Impact

The Project comprises the construction of some 3,800 new social and affordable housing units, contributing to the promotion of Integrated Urban Development in Austrian cities.


Addressing Austria's severe housing shortage, driven by strong nationwide demand, is crucial. The EIB's project will contribute to address the market gap caused by the limited availability of affordable housing. This financial support is essential for maintaining low rental levels and fostering the development of sustainable communities.


The EIB's investment schemes are part of well-defined local urban development plans aimed at promoting social diversity and meeting the high demand for social housing in Austrian cities. By providing long-term financing at competitive rates, the EIB addresses the market failure in the housing sector, where private financing options are insufficient to meet the needs of low and middle-income households.


A key value-added aspect of the EIB's involvement is the provision of financing on favorable terms, including a long draw-down period that aligns with the funding requirements during the investment phase. This long-term financing is crucial given the extended nature of housing investments and its positive impact on the overall project cost.


Ultimately, the EIB's financing will contribute to a more balanced local residential market and an increased housing supply in Austrian cities. This will help address the existing housing needs of low and middle-income households, ensuring that rent levels remain affordable.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
17 December 2024
20 March 2025
Related documents
07/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK IV
Other links
Related press
Austria: Erste Bank and EIB support €1.5 billion investment in affordable housing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK IV
Publication Date
7 May 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
234085285
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240358
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK IV
Other links
Summary sheet
AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK IV
Data sheet
AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK IV
Related press
Austria: Erste Bank and EIB support €1.5 billion investment in affordable housing

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: Erste Bank and EIB support €1.5 billion investment in affordable housing
Other links
Related public register
07/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AFFORDABLE HOUSING ERSTE BANK IV

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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