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EWE ELECTRICITY GRID INVESTMENTS GERMANY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 450,000,000
Energy : € 450,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/04/2025 : € 450,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EWE ELECTRICITY GRID INVESTMENTS GERMANY
Related press
Germany: Largest EIB financing for EWE – over 2,600 km of new underground power lines and more than 1,100 substations for Lower Saxony’s energy transition

Summary sheet

Release date
5 May 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/04/2025
20240356
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EWE ELECTRICITY GRID INVESTMENTS GERMANY
EWE AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 450 million
EUR 712 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The investment programme concerns the renovation, reinforcement and extension of medium- and low voltage electricity distribution infrastructure (underground cables and substations) and the renovation and digitalisation of network control systems. The programme will be implemented in the state of Lower Saxony (Niedersachsen) in northwest Germany in the period 2025-2028.

The project caters for demand growth, the connection of network users, the integration of renewables, and the improvement of the quality of service and the efficiency of operations.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns standard electricity network investments in a regulated natural monopoly.


The promoter's investment cost plan includes investments in electricity distribution. The project will contribute to maintaining or increasing security of supply in the context of growing electricity demand, from heating and mobility in particular, and growing integration of electricity production from renewable energy sources RES.


The Programme is expected to contribute to Bank's lending priority objectives on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability and it aligns with the REPowerEU objectives. The financing of the Programme will contribute to the Bank's Energy Lending Policy (ELP) priority on Securing the Enabling Infrastructure (energy networks).


The operation addresses a number of market failures, including increasing security of energy supply, and the integration of low-carbon generation, which reduces carbon emissions and air pollution, with positive climate and health externalities.


The project is expected to deliver a very good economic rate of return and excellent rated social benefit. The promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place.


The proposed loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources and thus strengthen its overall financing position. EIB's capability to lend a sizeable loan ticket on good terms will provide substantial support for the promoter's crucial investment plans in its grid. EIB as a long-term anchor investor is also expected to create a positive signalling effect to the capital markets and decrease the borrower's relative exposure to the volatility thereof. The EIB loan's flexible features such as the possibility to tranche disbursements and the availability period provided are considered particularly apt to finance this project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Project includes components that may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The impacts that can be typically expected for some schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, collision and electrocution of flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbances during construction, as well as the possible impacts on protected fauna and flora (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 2009/147/EC).

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
25 February 2025
30 April 2025
Related documents
06/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EWE ELECTRICITY GRID INVESTMENTS GERMANY
Other links
Related press
Germany: Largest EIB financing for EWE – over 2,600 km of new underground power lines and more than 1,100 substations for Lower Saxony’s energy transition

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EWE ELECTRICITY GRID INVESTMENTS GERMANY
Publication Date
6 May 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
230776112
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240356
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EWE ELECTRICITY GRID INVESTMENTS GERMANY
Other links
Summary sheet
EWE ELECTRICITY GRID INVESTMENTS GERMANY
Data sheet
EWE ELECTRICITY GRID INVESTMENTS GERMANY
Related press
Germany: Largest EIB financing for EWE – over 2,600 km of new underground power lines and more than 1,100 substations for Lower Saxony’s energy transition

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: Largest EIB financing for EWE – over 2,600 km of new underground power lines and more than 1,100 substations for Lower Saxony’s energy transition
Other links
Related public register
06/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EWE ELECTRICITY GRID INVESTMENTS GERMANY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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