OUTRIGGER IMPACT FUND LCFP

The Fund will invest in small and mid-sized blue economy projects in Small Island Developing States ("SIDS"). SIDS face a significant funding gap for small and medium-sized projects, which often struggle after initial grant funding, entering the "valley of death" where they are too small for large investments. Although the number of funds dedicated to the blue economy is increasing, they mainly target the Global North. The proposed solution is an impact fund dedicated to SIDS, focusing on the "missing middle" to attract both public and private investment, ensuring meaningful impact and positive returns.

The Fund will significantly contribute to the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability ("CA&ES") objectives and is expected to advance several UN SDGs, including SDG 14 (Life Below Water). The operation is also fully aligned with EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap. The Fund will further consolidate EU's role in promoting safe, secure, clean, and sustainably managed oceans, which is underpinned by the EU Global Strategy on Foreign and Security Policy. This is a private sector operation, which does not add to the debt burden of SIDS, most of which suffer from fragile public finances, while supporting their sustainable development ambitions.