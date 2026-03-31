RIGA DISTRICT HEATING

Summary sheet
The project will finance a four-year investment programme concerning the rehabilitation of the district heating network in Riga city.
In line with the EU and national energy efficiency objectives, the project will improve the energy efficiency and ensure the security of supply of the district heating system in Riga.
Based on its technical characteristics, the project (consisting of reconstruction of district heating pipelines) is not expected to be subject to any Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EC as amended by Directive 2014/52/EC), which will be confirmed during appraisal. Based on available information at this stage, the environmental impacts of the project are expected to be minor and related mainly to noise, vibration, dust, and traffic disruption, and mostly temporary during the construction, which will be mitigated through appropriate site organisation and construction management.
As a public undertaking operating in the utility sector, the Promoter is subject to public procurement and its procurement procedures need to be in line with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC), as transposed in the national legislation, with publication of the tender and award notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
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