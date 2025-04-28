EFL LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS VII

The proposed operation supports the financing of small and medium scale projects undertaken by SMEs and MidCaps in Poland. As such, it falls under the scope of EU objectives through its contribution to job creation and to increased competitiveness and productivity of SMEs and MidCaps. Moreover, at least 10% of the resulting investments will be dedicated to Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability sub-projects, which will accelerate not only the Promoter's green transition but will also contribute to the "greening" of the Polish economy. Building on the Intermediary's strong track record and long-standing experience, it is expected that the EIB funds will be utilised in an efficient and timely manner. Thanks to the EIB's financial contribution, the Intermediary will be able to provide financing to final beneficiaries at improved conditions, including in cohesion regions (c. 82%). Other elements of the EIB contribution are the customisation of repayment terms and a strong signalling effect in particular for green financing, that may help crowd-in additional financing at EFL level.