IBERDROLA TAMEGA WIND HYBRIDISATION GREEN LOAN

The Project concerns the development and operation of a portfolio of wind farms in Portugal. It will support the 2030 targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan and the REPowerEU action plan.





The financing of this Project also contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy), Environmental Sustainability and Climate Action (transversal) as well as Social and Economic Cohesion.





As the Project will produce electricity from low carbon sources, it will address the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation).





It is expected that the Project will rely on revenues from (i) commercial power purchase agreements ("cPPAs") and (ii) the wholesale market, therefore it is expected to improve market efficiency and competition.





On Project quality, the level of the Promoter's governance and risk management capability after mitigation measures is deemed very good. The Project is expected to have an excellent economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated.





The EIB's financing provides an additional source of funding to the Promoter. The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than market alternatives and the "EIB Green Loan" label is deemed as a stamp of quality on the Promoter's investments.