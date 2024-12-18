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INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 40,000,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2024 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
Related press
Germany: INERATEC secures €70 million financing commitment for Europe’s largest e-Fuel-production plant in Frankfurt
Related press
Germany: INERATEC's e-fuel demo plant in Frankfurt gets €70 million from EIB, EU-Commission and Breakthrough energy
Related story
Sustainable jet fuel from green hydrogen
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

Summary sheet

Release date
13 January 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2024
20240328
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
INERATEC GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 108 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of a pilot carbon neutral e-fuel facility in Germany as well as the R&D cost related to the further development of the company's Power-to-X technology.

The loan will finance the promoter's research, development and investments (RDI) activities, the construction and operation of a first-of-a-kind plant in Germany for the production of synthetic sustainable aviation fuels (e-SAF) as well as other sustainable chemical products. The project, presented under InvestEU, is co-financed by Breakthrough Energy Catalyst and addresses the climate change transition by helping decarbonise the hard-to-abate aviation industry. Additionally, it consolidates the EIB's role as climate bank, meeting the Green Deal Industrial Plan objectives and the RefuelEU aviation regulation proposed by the European Commission. It is closely aligned with the EIB's strategic priority in relation to innovation and industrialisation, in particular to the deployment of the whole value chain of new technologies.

Additionality and Impact

The operation is in line with the InvestEU eligibility of "(2) the development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures and mobility solutions, equipment and innovative technologies in accordance with Union transport priorities and the commitments taken under the Paris Agreement".


The Project's external benefits are potentially high as it contributes to the establishment of an industrial value chain in Europe of a competitive innovative technology. The Project will lead to important knowledge development, provide jobs and deploy advanced manufacturing activities in Europe. The Project will furthermore help create the conditions for a hydrogen economy, and the development of a cleaner and more sustainable industry in Europe and lead to lower emissions of pollutants (health benefits) and CO2 (climate benefits).


The EIB's equity-type venture debt will feature performance-linked elements and effectively share in the upside of the venture. EIB will also share in the downside as the investment will be materially exposed to the risk of the company (including high technical, market and financial risks). The EIB would not be able to provide such type of financing support during the period in which the EU guarantee can be used, or not to the same extent, without InvestEU.

 


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a pilot plant located in an industrial park and RDI activities at the Promoter's premises. Neither the RDI activity nor the investment in mechanical manufacturing capacity are specifically mentioned under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). However, industrial estate development fall under Annex II of EIA Directive, therefore the project is subject to screening by a competent authority. The pilot plant is, given its size and location, is considered not to have significant impacts and the project is fully permitted for the activities envisaged and the project has been screened out. The Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU applies.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
18 December 2024
19 December 2024
Related documents
31/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II
Other links
Related press
Germany: INERATEC secures €70 million financing commitment for Europe’s largest e-Fuel-production plant in Frankfurt
Related press
Germany: INERATEC's e-fuel demo plant in Frankfurt gets €70 million from EIB, EU-Commission and Breakthrough energy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
Publication Date
31 Jan 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
235594056
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240328
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
Other links
Summary sheet
INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
Data sheet
INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
Related press
Germany: INERATEC secures €70 million financing commitment for Europe’s largest e-Fuel-production plant in Frankfurt
Related press
Germany: INERATEC's e-fuel demo plant in Frankfurt gets €70 million from EIB, EU-Commission and Breakthrough energy
Related story
Sustainable jet fuel from green hydrogen
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: INERATEC secures €70 million financing commitment for Europe’s largest e-Fuel-production plant in Frankfurt
Related press
Germany: INERATEC's e-fuel demo plant in Frankfurt gets €70 million from EIB, EU-Commission and Breakthrough energy
Related story
Sustainable jet fuel from green hydrogen
Other links
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INERATEC POWER-TO-X (IEU GT2) - CATALYST -
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC GREEN TRANSITION (VD DEBT) LE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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