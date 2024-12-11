SUPPORT OF UHE STABILITY AND RECOVERY

Summary sheet
The project concerns the rehabilitation and modernisation of three key hydropower plants (HPP) in Ukraine (Kaniv HPP, Kremenchuk HPP and Dnipro HPP). The national name of the operation in Ukraine is: "Equipment Renovation for Hydropower Operational Stability and Reliability Improvement".
The aim is to significantly bolster the operational resilience of the country's electricity sector by implementing technical repairs and partial upgrades to the HPP, as well as by taking urgent emergency measures in response to the continued Russian military aggression on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
The project will not likely to have significant impact on environment, as the related works concern the rehabilitation and modernisation of components of existing hydropower plants, including the purchase of equipment.
The the promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
