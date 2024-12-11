Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
SUPPORT OF UHE STABILITY AND RECOVERY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 120,000,000
Energy : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/07/2025 : € 120,000,000
Data sheet
SUPPORT OF UHE STABILITY AND RECOVERY
Summary sheet
SUPPORT OF UHE STABILITY AND RECOVERY
27/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUPPORT OF UHE STABILITY AND RECOVERY

Summary sheet

Release date
20 November 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/07/2025
20240318
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SUPPORT OF UHE STABILITY AND RECOVERY
PJSC UKRHYDROENERGO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 466 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the rehabilitation and modernisation of three key hydropower plants (HPP) in Ukraine (Kaniv HPP, Kremenchuk HPP and Dnipro HPP). The national name of the operation in Ukraine is: "Equipment Renovation for Hydropower Operational Stability and Reliability Improvement".

The aim is to significantly bolster the operational resilience of the country's electricity sector by implementing technical repairs and partial upgrades to the HPP, as well as by taking urgent emergency measures in response to the continued Russian military aggression on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will not likely to have significant impact on environment, as the related works concern the rehabilitation and modernisation of components of existing hydropower plants, including the purchase of equipment.

The the promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
11 December 2024
10 July 2025
27/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUPPORT OF UHE STABILITY AND RECOVERY
Summary sheet
SUPPORT OF UHE STABILITY AND RECOVERY
Data sheet
SUPPORT OF UHE STABILITY AND RECOVERY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUPPORT OF UHE STABILITY AND RECOVERY
Publication Date
27 May 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
243834096
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240318
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
27/05/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SUPPORT OF UHE STABILITY AND RECOVERY
Summary sheet
SUPPORT OF UHE STABILITY AND RECOVERY
Data sheet
SUPPORT OF UHE STABILITY AND RECOVERY

Related publications