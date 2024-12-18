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BANCO ESTADO - GLOBAL GATEWAY GREEN TRANSITION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 105,414,470.54
Countries
Sector(s)
Chile : € 105,414,470.54
Energy : € 105,414,470.54
Signature date(s)
27/12/2024 : € 105,414,470.54
Other links
Related public register
19/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANCO ESTADO - GLOBAL GATEWAY GREEN TRANSITION
Related story
The sunny side of green energy

Summary sheet

Release date
23 October 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/12/2024
20240305
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BANCO ESTADO - GLOBAL GATEWAY GREEN TRANSITION
BANCO DEL ESTADO DE CHILE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 110 million (EUR 105 million)
USD 147 million (EUR 140 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The operation consists in a Framework Loan to the Chilean public bank BancoEstado to finance energy efficiency and renewable energy mainly for SMEs and industries, in support the EU's Global Gateway Investment Agenda (GGIA) in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.

Additionality and Impact

Framework Loan to Chilean state own bank Banco Estado to finance energy efficiency (EE) and renewable energy (RE) for SMEs and industries among others, in support the EU's Global Gateway Investment Agenda (GGIA).


Chile is the largest copper exporter in the world and is as well an important player in other Critical Raw Materials (CRM) such as lithium. The operation will support hence the decarbonisation of the CRM supply chain, needed to ensure clean energy transition worldwide.


The operation will hence be fully aligned with the GGIA on Green Transition and could contribute to the EU-Chile partnership on Sustainable Raw Materials.


Chile targets carbon neutrality by 2050 and in this context EE and RE activities are key to achieve its goals.


SMEs and industries, face several barriers that hamper the integration of EE and RE measures: lack of energy-specific capabilities, insufficient information and limited access to suitable financial products.


The operation will improve financing conditions through long term tenors and favourable financing conditions hence accelerating the uptake of green technologies.


The EIB financial and non-financial support will contribute to accelerate the uptake of these activities and ensure the availability of the needed technical capacities for the implementation of the projects.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation will bring positive environmental and social benefits, since it will support Banco Estado in expanding its renewable energy and energy efficiency portfolios, to help achieving a climate-neutral economy and resilient society. The EIB will require the promoter to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the sub-projects receiving loans will comply with national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the country.

The EIB will require the intermediary to take all requisite measures to ensure that all projects are in line with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
18 December 2024
27 December 2024
Related documents
19/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANCO ESTADO - GLOBAL GATEWAY GREEN TRANSITION
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANCO ESTADO - GLOBAL GATEWAY GREEN TRANSITION
Publication Date
19 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
237481392
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240305
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Chile
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANCO ESTADO - GLOBAL GATEWAY GREEN TRANSITION
Other links
Summary sheet
BANCO ESTADO - GLOBAL GATEWAY GREEN TRANSITION
Data sheet
BANCO ESTADO - GLOBAL GATEWAY GREEN TRANSITION
Related story
The sunny side of green energy

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
The sunny side of green energy
Other links
Related public register
19/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANCO ESTADO - GLOBAL GATEWAY GREEN TRANSITION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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