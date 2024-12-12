ABN AMRO L4SME II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Financing of small scale projects with a focus on sustainability by small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps
Financing of small and medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises.
The Operation aims to alleviate financial constraints for SMEs and Mid-Caps in the Netherlands, particularly those seeking to invest in CA&ES. It reinforces the EU's European Green Deal and the EIB's climate strategy. Part of the supported SMEs & Mid-Caps is expected to be in Dutch Cohesion (Transition) areas. The Project makes a very good policy contribution as it addresses constraints in access to finance for SMEs & Mid-Caps. The Project's quality and results are very good driven by the intermediary's capacity and soundness, the project's ambition to enhance access to finance for final beneficiaries as well as the expected employment sustained through the financing.
EIB's facility provides financial benefit and a maturity aligned with the targeted sub-loans. The EIB's involvement in the operation sends a positive signal to the market on the need to support CA&ES investments as part of the sustainability transition, which may crowd in additional financing.
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.