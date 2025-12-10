Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 235,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
India : € 235,000,000
Transport : € 235,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2025 : € 235,000,000
Data sheet
PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION
Summary sheet
PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION
Summary sheet

Release date
17 October 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2025
20240228
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION
MAHARASHTRA METRO RAIL CORPORATION LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 235 million
EUR 475 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the extensions of Metro Corridor 1 (PCMC to Swargate), of Pune Metro Rail Project (2016-0327) towards the North (PCMC-Nigdi) and the South (Swargate - Katraj). The extensions will be 10.5km long with 9 stations.

The project will contribute to two main objectives of the EIB External Mandate: (i) climate change mitigation, by promoting modal shift from road to rail and thereby a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions; (ii) enhancement of social and economic infrastructure, by making a key contribution to urban development, thereby improving the business environment to support the private sector and facilitate access to amenities and jobs. The project is in line with the EU Country Strategy Paper for India which highlights the infrastructure gap and need to address rising greenhouse gas emissions. It supports two main objectives of EIB External Mandate: (i) climate change mitigation, by promoting modal shift from road to rail while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and (ii) social and economic infrastructure development, by contributing to urban development.

Additionality and Impact

The project involves the extension of Corridor 1 of the Pune Metro Rail Project (2016-0327) towards the North and South. The North extension is elevated (4.5 km, 4 stations from PCMC to Nigdi), while the South extension is underground (5.9 km, 5 stations from Swargate to Katraj). The extensions will significantly expand the network beyond the central business district, improving connectivity to rapidly growing urban zones.


The project supports a modal shift from private vehicles to public transport, contributing to reduced traffic-related externalities (noise and air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, road accidents and congestion) and improved accessibility to employment, education, and essential services - particularly for women and vulnerable groups - thus contributing to a more liveable, inclusive, and sustainable metropolitan area.


By providing climate resilient urban infrastructure in India, the project constitutes a flagship Global Gateway project, furthers EU's strategic and commercial interests, and is expected to advance several Sustainable Development Goals.


The project benefits from EIB's advantageous long-term funding, as well as the raising of social and environmental standards and technical advice.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Metro rail systems in India are exempt from the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure and prior environmental clearance under the EIA Notification Act, 2006. However, all necessary permits for tree felling, waste management, water use, and other construction-related activities will be obtained as required. Despite the absence of a legal obligation under the Indian law, the project has been subject to a full Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) in line with the EIB's Environmental and Social Policy, and its compliance with applicable EIB's Environmental and Social Standards will be further reviewed during appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that the project implementation will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
10 December 2025
16 December 2025
21/10/2025 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
21/10/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Resettlement Policy Framework - North-South Extension
21/10/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Resettlement Action Plan - North Extension
29/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) - South Extension
29/10/2025 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Resettlement Action Plan - South Extension
21/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Environmental Social Management Plan (ESMP) - North Extension
11/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION
Summary sheet
PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION
Data sheet
PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Publication Date
21 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
250654942
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20240228
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Resettlement Policy Framework - North-South Extension
Publication Date
21 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253440477
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20240228
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Resettlement Action Plan - North Extension
Publication Date
21 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253117087
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20240228
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) - South Extension
Publication Date
29 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253941822
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240228
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Resettlement Action Plan - South Extension
Publication Date
29 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253951369
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20240228
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Environmental Social Management Plan (ESMP) - North Extension
Publication Date
21 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
251085199
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240228
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION
Publication Date
11 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
246235749
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240228
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
Summary sheet
PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION
Data sheet
PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION

