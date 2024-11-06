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LEBANON WHO HEALTH RESILIENCE INITIATIVE

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 9,900,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lebanon : € 9,900,000
Health : € 9,900,000
Signature date(s)
6/03/2025 : € 9,900,000
(*) Including a € 9,900,000 Investment Grants provided by the ECONOMIC RESILIENCE INITIATIVE FUND
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANON WHO HEALTH RESILIENCE INITIATIVE
Related press
€10 million EIB Global and WHO initiative to strengthen public health across Lebanon

Summary sheet

Release date
12 September 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/03/2025
20240220
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LEBANON WHO HEALTH RESILIENCE INITIATIVE
MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH OF LEBANON,WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 10 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The investment grant, implemented by the World Health Organisation (WHO), will finance the rehabilitation and equipment of the existing Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) building of the Rafic Hariri Hospital and the medication supply to selected primary healthcare centres.

The project's over-arching development objective, which responds to both systemic and urgent needs, aims to enhance the country's epidemic preparedness and access to essential pharmaceuticals for the most vulnerable Lebanese and refugee populations while increasing the quality of services provided.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns the rehabilitation of an existing laboratory building of the site of the Rafic Hariri Hospital as well as the distribution of medicines to selected primary health care centres. If located within the EU, the first component would be covered by Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by 2014/52/EU) in relation to urban development. Due to the scale of the investment and since the foreseen construction works will not change the scope or extension of the existing facility, the promoter does not expect that an EIA will be requested when requesting a building permit.

The implementation will be fully delegated to World Health Organization (WHO), who will use established UN-standards for tendering and procurement. These standards are following best international practice and are satisfactorily compliant with the principles and standards of the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
6 November 2024
6 March 2025
Related documents
08/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANON WHO HEALTH RESILIENCE INITIATIVE
Other links
Related press
€10 million EIB Global and WHO initiative to strengthen public health across Lebanon

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANON WHO HEALTH RESILIENCE INITIATIVE
Publication Date
8 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
213089062
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240220
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Lebanon
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANON WHO HEALTH RESILIENCE INITIATIVE
Other links
Summary sheet
LEBANON WHO HEALTH RESILIENCE INITIATIVE
Data sheet
LEBANON WHO HEALTH RESILIENCE INITIATIVE
Related press
€10 million EIB Global and WHO initiative to strengthen public health across Lebanon

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
€10 million EIB Global and WHO initiative to strengthen public health across Lebanon
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LEBANON WHO HEALTH RESILIENCE INITIATIVE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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