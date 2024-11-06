LEBANON WHO HEALTH RESILIENCE INITIATIVE

Summary sheet
The investment grant, implemented by the World Health Organisation (WHO), will finance the rehabilitation and equipment of the existing Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) building of the Rafic Hariri Hospital and the medication supply to selected primary healthcare centres.
The project's over-arching development objective, which responds to both systemic and urgent needs, aims to enhance the country's epidemic preparedness and access to essential pharmaceuticals for the most vulnerable Lebanese and refugee populations while increasing the quality of services provided.
The project concerns the rehabilitation of an existing laboratory building of the site of the Rafic Hariri Hospital as well as the distribution of medicines to selected primary health care centres. If located within the EU, the first component would be covered by Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by 2014/52/EU) in relation to urban development. Due to the scale of the investment and since the foreseen construction works will not change the scope or extension of the existing facility, the promoter does not expect that an EIA will be requested when requesting a building permit.
The implementation will be fully delegated to World Health Organization (WHO), who will use established UN-standards for tendering and procurement. These standards are following best international practice and are satisfactorily compliant with the principles and standards of the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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