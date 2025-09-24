RAIFFEISEN UKRAINE GUARANTEE FACILITY II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The project concerns an EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Raiffeisen Bank in Ukraine.
The aim is to enable the intermediary to improve lending terms and conditions and thus provide wider access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.
This operation aims to support private sector development and provide financing to projects promoted by MSMEs in Ukraine, through a guarantee to Raiffeisen Bank Ukraine, thereby contributing to promote inclusive growth, sustain employment and reinforce long-term economic resilience.
The war triggered by the Russian invasion in February 2022 have disrupted and rerouted global supply chains, negatively impacting Ukrainian MSMEs. Migration of the workforce and a reduction in consumer demand have hampered business activity and economic growth. MSMEs, particularly those located near conflict zones, have been hit particularly hard, and many have been forced to relocate their operations, either to other parts of Ukraine or neighboring countries.
Thanks to this guarantee, the bank will be incentivised to enhance access to finance for riskier MSMEs by improving financing terms, including in the form of reduced collateral requirements and/or lower interest rates.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.