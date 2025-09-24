RAIFFEISEN UKRAINE GUARANTEE FACILITY II

This operation aims to support private sector development and provide financing to projects promoted by MSMEs in Ukraine, through a guarantee to Raiffeisen Bank Ukraine, thereby contributing to promote inclusive growth, sustain employment and reinforce long-term economic resilience.





The war triggered by the Russian invasion in February 2022 have disrupted and rerouted global supply chains, negatively impacting Ukrainian MSMEs. Migration of the workforce and a reduction in consumer demand have hampered business activity and economic growth. MSMEs, particularly those located near conflict zones, have been hit particularly hard, and many have been forced to relocate their operations, either to other parts of Ukraine or neighboring countries.





Thanks to this guarantee, the bank will be incentivised to enhance access to finance for riskier MSMEs by improving financing terms, including in the form of reduced collateral requirements and/or lower interest rates.



