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ATIDI MEMBERSHIP INCREASE COTE D IVOIRE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Côte d'Ivoire : € 50,000,000
Services : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/12/2024 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related press
Global Gateway: Côte d’Ivoire secures EUR 50 million EIB loan with ATIDI to support low carbon transition, sustainable trade and investments.

Summary sheet

Release date
10 October 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/12/2024
20240202
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ATIDI MEMBERSHIP INCREASE COTE D IVOIRE
AFRICAN TRADE INSURANCE AGENCY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 105 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the country's membership capital increase in the African Trade and Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI)'s equity. Through this operation, Cote d'Ivoire will get additional access to ATIDI's guarantee and trade insurance products for private and public sector investments in the country.

The operation will benefit : i) local private sector actors, including micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), by providing an extensive set of financing tools for investment and trade; ii) foreign investors, by enhancing access to foreign direct investment (FDI) for the country's economy. In addition, ATIDI can support Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) projects complementing funding from development finance institutions (DFIs) and commercial banks, for example in the energy sector. With a focus on its low carbon transition initiative (up to 75%), the operation is in line with the country's Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy and the EU policy for Côte d'Ivoire. The operation also aim at supporting on a best effort basis the sustainable cocoa sector. Hence, the project contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as inclusive economic growth (SDG 8), poverty reduction (SDG 1) and climate action (SDG 13).

Additionality and Impact

The operation aims at financing the purchase of additional shares of the African Trade and Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) by the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire thereby enabling the country to have access to additional insurance and guarantee instruments in favour of both its public and private sectors.


This operation will directly benefit sectors in line with the EU's Low Carbon Transition Team Europe initiative (up to 75%) and on a best effort basis to the Sustainable Cocoa Team Europe Initiative (TEI). By supporting the Low Carbon Transition TEI in particular, the operation will be aligned with Cote d'Ivoire's National Development Plan spanning 2021-25 and with the country's ESG strategy renewed in 2023.


In addition, the operation is expected to benefit directly foreign direct investors and trade business operators, including European ones who seek to reduce the risk of their activities thanks to the insurance and guarantee instruments offered by ATIDI.


The operation helps to fulfil a wide range of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), most notably SDG 7 Affordable and clean energy, SDG 8 Decent work and economic growth, SDG 9 Industry , innovation and infrastructure and SDG 13 Climate change mitigation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By bringing a positive impact on climate and environment, the project contributes to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, climate adaptation, renewable energy, pollution prevention and control programmes.

The promoter will have to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
11 December 2024
27 December 2024
Other links
Related press
Global Gateway: Côte d’Ivoire secures EUR 50 million EIB loan with ATIDI to support low carbon transition, sustainable trade and investments.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Global Gateway: Côte d’Ivoire secures EUR 50 million EIB loan with ATIDI to support low carbon transition, sustainable trade and investments.
Other links

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