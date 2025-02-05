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TEKNIA - RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 675,000
Sweden : € 900,000
Germany : € 948,000
Romania : € 2,796,000
Poland : € 4,584,000
Spain : € 20,097,000
Industry : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/05/2025 : € 157,500
26/05/2025 : € 210,000
26/05/2025 : € 221,200
26/05/2025 : € 517,500
26/05/2025 : € 652,400
26/05/2025 : € 690,000
26/05/2025 : € 726,800
26/05/2025 : € 1,069,600
26/05/2025 : € 2,143,600
26/05/2025 : € 3,514,400
26/05/2025 : € 4,689,300
26/05/2025 : € 15,407,700
Other links
Related public register
08/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TEKNIA - RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Related press
Spain: EIB finances Teknia with €30 million loan to support R&D investments for the European automotive sector
Parent project
EU SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE LENDING ENVELOPE

Summary sheet

Release date
4 November 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/05/2025
20240193
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TEKNIA - RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
TEKNIA MANUFACTURING GROUP SLU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 71 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project encompasses the Group's investments related to advanced manufacturing and energy efficiency capital expenditures and RDI programme for the period 2024-2026.

The project will support European advanced manufacturing and RDI investments in automotive components, including in convergence regions.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns the Promoter's investments to develop more sustainable, energy and resource efficient manufacturing technologies across a broad range of metal and plastic forming processes for automotive components. It will further knowledge creation and diffusion through the Promoter's collaborations with customers, industrial and supply chain partners. It will also contribute to a continued reskilling and upskilling of Promoter's resources, in addition to integrating additional skills to meet the needs emerging from automotive industry transformation.


The financing of this RDI project is therefore set to generate positive knowledge, environmental and adoption externalities. Such investments contribute to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" public policy objective, a part of them also to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective. EIB financing supports the Promoter's investments addressing market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative manufacturing technologies, and those addressed by projects with positive knowledge and environmental externalities generation.


This Project will help the Promoter to implement its strategic objectives and strengthen its know-how, competence and position in the technology fields associated in particular with its sustainability strategy. As such, it will help the promoter to address the evolving market and technology context, the ongoing transformations in its customer industries, the relevant customer needs and to achieve its medium and long-term sales and profitability targets. The Project will add to the social welfare and bring about social benefits, by generating environmental and knowledge positive externalities.


The Bank will support the company with access to long-term financing with customised and flexible financial terms and conditions, which match the economic life of the Project and increase the Promoter's average debt maturity. The Bank's financing will have a positive signalling effect to other financiers, demonstrating the Project's soundness and quality. The Project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes capital expenditures in existing manufacturing locations that neither changes already authorised scope, nor significantly increases production capacity. The project includes advanced manufacturing equipment targeting both operational efficiencies and the reduction of carbon footprint. The project will not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus, it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
5 February 2025
26 May 2025
Related documents
08/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TEKNIA - RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Related projects
Parent project
EU SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE LENDING ENVELOPE
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB finances Teknia with €30 million loan to support R&D investments for the European automotive sector

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TEKNIA - RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Publication Date
8 Feb 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
234246447
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240193
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Poland
Romania
Czechia
Germany
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TEKNIA - RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Other links
Summary sheet
TEKNIA - RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Data sheet
TEKNIA - RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Related press
Spain: EIB finances Teknia with €30 million loan to support R&D investments for the European automotive sector
Parent project
EU SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE LENDING ENVELOPE

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB finances Teknia with €30 million loan to support R&D investments for the European automotive sector
Other links
Related public register
08/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TEKNIA - RDI AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING
Parent project
EU SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE LENDING ENVELOPE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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