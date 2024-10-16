ACEA EFFICIENZA RETE IV

The Project contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on "Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability" and aligns to REPowerEU objectives. The Project will also contribute to the "Energy Lending Policy" theme of "innovative technologies" and is aligned to the Italy's NECP ("National Energy and Climate Plan").

The planned investment aim at maintaining security of supply, efficiency and reliability of the service and enabling the connection of new renewable energy generation capacity over the period 2024-2027, reducing environmental impact such as carbon and pollution emissions.

The investment plan addresses the needs for the renewal of existing assets as well development of new lines, substations and "2G" smart metering.

The EIB support to the Project will bring a tangible financial value added by lowering the associated cost of funding and offering a tenor longer than the one normally proposed by other financers. Considering the magnitude of the Project, the EIB support will also contribute to accelerate its implementation. The value added provided by the EIB is even more tangible under the current volatile market conditions, impacted by the ongoing geopolitical issues.



