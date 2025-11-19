CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The project will enable Crédit Agricole to support eligible French promoters in accelerating the development of small- and mid-sized renewable energy projects in France.
The aim is to support national and European targets for renewable energy generation and, as such, to contribute to EU energy objectives, notably enhancing security of energy supply and tackling climate change.
The EIB will provide a funding line to Groupe Crédit Agricole to finance onshore wind and solar PV projects in France.
By channelling EIB funds at improved pricing and tenor conditions for Final Beneficiaries, the initiative accelerates renewable energy investments, especially for smaller projects that often lack access to long-term finance. This intermediated approach enables EIB to reach smaller projects unavailable via direct lending, while also supporting the Intermediary's sustainability strategy and diversifying its funding sources. The operation aligns with EU Competitiveness Compass and Action Plan for Affordable Energy.
The Project is expected to generate significant economic and social benefits, supplying clean, renewable energy at costs lower than fossil fuels, aiding economic recovery, and supporting quality jobs and sustainable growth in the green sector. Leveraging market-based instruments, the operation further aids the integration of renewables in the energy market.
This financing directly supports EIB's priorities - Renewables, Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability, and socio-economic cohesion- while advancing France's 2030 decarbonisation goals. The project addresses market failures by reducing carbon emissions and air pollution, yielding public health and resilience benefits not reflected in market prices. The operation demonstrates EIB value added alongside national incentives, benefiting from strong governance and robust project management.
This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting sub-projects that help to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedure of the Financial Intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the EIB's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information.
Final Beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.