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CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 500,000,000
Energy : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2025 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Summary sheet

Release date
13 January 2026
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2025
20240156
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S),CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 700 million
EUR 933 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will enable Crédit Agricole to support eligible French promoters in accelerating the development of small- and mid-sized renewable energy projects in France.

The aim is to support national and European targets for renewable energy generation and, as such, to contribute to EU energy objectives, notably enhancing security of energy supply and tackling climate change.

Additionality and Impact

The EIB will provide a funding line to Groupe Crédit Agricole to finance onshore wind and solar PV projects in France.


By channelling EIB funds at improved pricing and tenor conditions for Final Beneficiaries, the initiative accelerates renewable energy investments, especially for smaller projects that often lack access to long-term finance. This intermediated approach enables EIB to reach smaller projects unavailable via direct lending, while also supporting the Intermediary's sustainability strategy and diversifying its funding sources. The operation aligns with EU Competitiveness Compass and Action Plan for Affordable Energy.


The Project is expected to generate significant economic and social benefits, supplying clean, renewable energy at costs lower than fossil fuels, aiding economic recovery, and supporting quality jobs and sustainable growth in the green sector. Leveraging market-based instruments, the operation further aids the integration of renewables in the energy market.


This financing directly supports EIB's priorities - Renewables, Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability, and socio-economic cohesion- while advancing France's 2030 decarbonisation goals. The project addresses market failures by reducing carbon emissions and air pollution, yielding public health and resilience benefits not reflected in market prices. The operation demonstrates EIB value added alongside national incentives, benefiting from strong governance and robust project management.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting sub-projects that help to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedure of the Financial Intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the EIB's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

Final Beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
19 November 2025
11 December 2025
Related documents
15/01/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Publication Date
15 Jan 2026
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
244821832
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240156
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Italy
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Other links
Summary sheet
CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL
Data sheet
CA TRANSITIONS & ENERGIES RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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