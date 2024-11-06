Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
WATER PNG FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 13,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Papua New Guinea : € 13,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 13,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/01/2026 : € 13,000,000
(*) Including a € 13,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the COMMISSION EUROPEENNE
Data sheet
WATER PNG FRAMEWORK LOAN
Summary sheet
WATER PNG FRAMEWORK LOAN
08/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER PNG FRAMEWORK LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
24 September 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/01/2026
20240122
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WATER PNG FRAMEWORK LOAN
INDEPENDENT STATE OF PAPUA NEW GUINEA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 40 million (EUR 38 million)
USD 40 million (EUR 38 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the expansion of water supply services (WSS) to urban areas in Papua New Guinea, specifically to four provincial towns and the reduction of non-revenue water in the capital, Port Moresby.

Water PNG received support with this project to meet the national targets by 2030 for urban areas, namely provide 95% of the population with access to a safe, convenient and sustainable water supply. The non-revenue-water project component in Port Moresby will further reduce water loss and therefore improve the utility's revenues to sustain and support expansion into new district towns. The project will also contribute to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (6, 11 and 13).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Promoter will be required to implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as the EIB's environmental and social standards. The project intends to bring environmental benefits by contributing to the protection of both surface water and groundwater bodies through improving the efficiency of the water supply infrastructure. Most of the schemes to be financed under the investment loan are expected to have limited adverse environmental and social impacts. Where a formal EIA is required, a copy of the Environmental & Social Impact Study or the Non-Technical Summary (NTS) or equivalent document will be provided to the Bank, and published on its website. The Promoter will also be required to verify that none of the schemes submitted for financing by the Bank have a significant negative impact on any site of nature conservation importance. The Promoter's capacity to ensure that the schemes are in compliance with the EIB's environmental and social standards will be also verified at appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, climate adaptation, sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement under the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
6 November 2024
23 January 2026
08/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER PNG FRAMEWORK LOAN
Summary sheet
WATER PNG FRAMEWORK LOAN
Data sheet
WATER PNG FRAMEWORK LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER PNG FRAMEWORK LOAN
Publication Date
8 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
226577163
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240122
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Papua New Guinea
Publicly available
Download now
08/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER PNG FRAMEWORK LOAN
Summary sheet
WATER PNG FRAMEWORK LOAN
Data sheet
WATER PNG FRAMEWORK LOAN

