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WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,868,501.55
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 20,868,501.55
Energy : € 20,868,501.55
Signature date(s)
31/07/2024 : € 61,875
31/07/2024 : € 763,125
31/07/2024 : € 1,503,262.62
31/07/2024 : € 18,540,238.93
Other links
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Änderung der UVP-Genehmigung - Schalltechnischer Bericht – Betriebsphase
Related public register
13/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Mensch - Umweltabhängige Nutzungen
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag: Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Zusammenfassung
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Wasser
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Änderung der UVP-Genehmigung
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Änderung der UVP-Genehmigung - Fachbeitrag Schutzgut Boden
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Änderung der UVP-Genehmigung - Schattenwurftechnische Untersuchung
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Mensch – Siedlungsraum
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Landschaft
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Boden
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Gegenständliche Planung
Related public register
16/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Fachgutachten Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
Related press
EIB finances wind farm in Lower Austria
Parent project
ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
3 May 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/07/2024
20240108
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV
WEB WINDENERGIE AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 74 million
EUR 114 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the implementation and operation of a 62,8 MW wind farm in Spannberg / Lower Austria.

The main goal is to reduce carbon and air pollution emissions, which are externalities that the market fails to address. The wind farm will also foster the integration of new, variable renewable generation technologies in the market. Therefore, the EIB's loan will fill the unmet demand of projects developing new renewable capacity, including those with market-exposed structures and instruments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Wind farms fall under Annex II of the Environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. The project was subject to an EIA. During appraisal, the project's authorization procedures will be further assessed. This includes a verification of compliance of authorisation processes with relevant EU Directives.

The European Commission has exempted all contracts which are being awarded to implement electricity generation projects in Austria from the scope of the Utilities Directive. No public procurement is required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
25 July 2024
31 July 2024
Related documents
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Änderung der UVP-Genehmigung - Schalltechnischer Bericht – Betriebsphase
13/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Mensch - Umweltabhängige Nutzungen
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag: Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Zusammenfassung
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Wasser
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Änderung der UVP-Genehmigung
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Änderung der UVP-Genehmigung - Fachbeitrag Schutzgut Boden
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Änderung der UVP-Genehmigung - Schattenwurftechnische Untersuchung
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Mensch – Siedlungsraum
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Landschaft
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Boden
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Gegenständliche Planung
16/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Fachgutachten Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
Related projects
Parent project
ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY PROGRAMME LOAN
Other links
Related press
EIB finances wind farm in Lower Austria

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Änderung der UVP-Genehmigung - Schalltechnischer Bericht – Betriebsphase
Publication Date
10 Jul 2024
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
224368390
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240108
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV
Publication Date
13 Aug 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
210762935
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240108
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Mensch - Umweltabhängige Nutzungen
Publication Date
10 Jul 2024
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
224370433
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240108
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag: Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
Publication Date
10 Jul 2024
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
224370435
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240108
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Zusammenfassung
Publication Date
10 Jul 2024
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
224375469
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240108
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Wasser
Publication Date
10 Jul 2024
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
224348806
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240108
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Änderung der UVP-Genehmigung
Publication Date
10 Jul 2024
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
224361593
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240108
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Änderung der UVP-Genehmigung - Fachbeitrag Schutzgut Boden
Publication Date
10 Jul 2024
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
224378369
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240108
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Änderung der UVP-Genehmigung - Schattenwurftechnische Untersuchung
Publication Date
10 Jul 2024
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
224378368
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240108
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Mensch – Siedlungsraum
Publication Date
10 Jul 2024
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
224375470
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240108
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Landschaft
Publication Date
10 Jul 2024
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
224370434
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240108
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Boden
Publication Date
10 Jul 2024
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
224368391
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240108
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Gegenständliche Planung
Publication Date
10 Jul 2024
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
224364099
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240108
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Fachgutachten Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
Publication Date
16 Jul 2024
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
224375763
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240108
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Änderung der UVP-Genehmigung - Schalltechnischer Bericht – Betriebsphase
Related public register
13/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Mensch - Umweltabhängige Nutzungen
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag: Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Zusammenfassung
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Wasser
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Änderung der UVP-Genehmigung
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Änderung der UVP-Genehmigung - Fachbeitrag Schutzgut Boden
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Änderung der UVP-Genehmigung - Schattenwurftechnische Untersuchung
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Mensch – Siedlungsraum
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Landschaft
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Boden
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Gegenständliche Planung
Related public register
16/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Fachgutachten Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
Other links
Summary sheet
WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV
Data sheet
WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV
Related press
EIB finances wind farm in Lower Austria
Parent project
ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY PROGRAMME LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB finances wind farm in Lower Austria
Other links
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Änderung der UVP-Genehmigung - Schalltechnischer Bericht – Betriebsphase
Related public register
13/08/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Mensch - Umweltabhängige Nutzungen
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag: Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Zusammenfassung
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Wasser
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Änderung der UVP-Genehmigung
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Änderung der UVP-Genehmigung - Fachbeitrag Schutzgut Boden
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Änderung der UVP-Genehmigung - Schattenwurftechnische Untersuchung
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Mensch – Siedlungsraum
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Landschaft
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - UVE-Fachbeitrag zum Schutzgut Boden
Related public register
10/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Gegenständliche Planung
Related public register
16/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WINDPARK SPANNBERG IV - Fachgutachten Tiere, Pflanzen, Lebensräume
Parent project
ONSHORE WIND GREEN ENERGY PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications