COESIA ADVANCED MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES RDI

The Project strengthens the know-how and expertise of a leading EU supplier of machinery for a broad range of industrial applications, and thus supporting the competitiveness of the European supply chain for advanced manufacturing technologies.





The Project's activities are in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital) public policy goal and therefore are eligible for the Bank's financing under the Research, Innovation and Digital (RID) policy objective; a part of it contributes also the Bank's Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) cross-cutting objectives (CA-Mitigation (RDI) and is also aligned with the objectives of the EIB RePowerEU package.





The financing of this Project supports Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) activities that generate significant positive knowledge, technology, and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative products and services and skills development and upgrading.





The Promoter's experienced management and proven R&D capabilities, its focus on R&D, innovation and sustainability, and its technology edge and industrialisation capability will help implement a sound and sustainable Project. The Project integrates positive environmental and social dimensions, contributes to addressing and mitigating market failures, and through its additionality, contributes to the Bank's policy objectives.





The proposed operation satisfactorily meets the funding needs of the promoter providing additional flexibility in terms of longer tenors and longer grace periods (particularly given the current tighter liquidity in the banking sector) and lower cost of funding. The EIB funding is expected to improve the promoter financial structure by spreading out its repayment profile, reducing the cost of newly incurred indebtedness as well as diversifying its funding base in addition EIB Intervention has enabled to attract other lenders.