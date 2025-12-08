TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY

Summary sheet
The framework loan will finance small to medium-sized investments in Türkiye in renewable energy, energy efficiency and green, sustainable industry.
The aim is to support projects in the private sector that contribute 100% to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives.
The operation supports the EU and EIB policy objectives and contributes to the development of the private sector, in the fields of sustainable energy, energy efficiency, environmental protection and climate change mitigation and environmental sustainability outside the EU. It will finance small to medium sized investments in the renewable energy, energy efficiency and green sustainable industry that would otherwise be too small to finance as individual projects for direct EIB funding. This EIB loan will also ensure that the firms will have access to funding at reasonable rates and at long maturities. Furthermore, expanding the share of energy produced from renewable energy sources and boosting the energy efficiency will reduce Türkiye's dependency on imported fossil fuels. Projects in renewable energy and energy efficiency are expected to be very good. Growth is expected to be excellent, as the operation will generate significant economic returns. The broader social benefit is also excellent.
The project is expected to contribute to CA&ES objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and pollution prevention and control. TKYB shall take all necessary measures to ensure that the procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the financed sub-projects comply with national legislation, TKYB's Environmental and Social Policy and Procedure, and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.
TKYB shall ensure that the project is implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
The proposed operation is expected to be guaranteed by a comprehensive EU guarantee under NDICI Investment Window 1 (IW1) mandate, subject to the Commission's confirmation of eligibility.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.