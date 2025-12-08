Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
    Most visited pages

        TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 100,000,000
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Türkiye : € 100,000,000
        Energy : € 100,000,000
        Signature date(s)
        5/06/2026 : € 100,000,000
        Other links
        Related public register
        22/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        6 November 2025
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 05/06/2026
        20240091
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY
        TURKIYE KALKINMA VE YATIRIM BANKASI AS
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 100 million
        EUR 200 million
        Location
        Sector(s)
        • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
        Description
        Objectives

        The framework loan will finance small to medium-sized investments in Türkiye in renewable energy, energy efficiency and green, sustainable industry.

        The aim is to support projects in the private sector that contribute 100% to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) objectives.

        Additionality and Impact

        The operation supports the EU and EIB policy objectives and contributes to the development of the private sector, in the fields of sustainable energy, energy efficiency, environmental protection and climate change mitigation and environmental sustainability outside the EU. It will finance small to medium sized investments in the renewable energy, energy efficiency and green sustainable industry that would otherwise be too small to finance as individual projects for direct EIB funding. This EIB loan will also ensure that the firms will have access to funding at reasonable rates and at long maturities. Furthermore, expanding the share of energy produced from renewable energy sources and boosting the energy efficiency will reduce Türkiye's dependency on imported fossil fuels. Projects in renewable energy and energy efficiency are expected to be very good. Growth is expected to be excellent, as the operation will generate significant economic returns. The broader social benefit is also excellent.

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        The project is expected to contribute to CA&ES objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and pollution prevention and control. TKYB shall take all necessary measures to ensure that the procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the financed sub-projects comply with national legislation, TKYB's Environmental and Social Policy and Procedure, and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

        TKYB shall ensure that the project is implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

        Comments

        The proposed operation is expected to be guaranteed by a comprehensive EU guarantee under NDICI Investment Window 1 (IW1) mandate, subject to the Commission's confirmation of eligibility.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        8 December 2025
        5 June 2026
        Related documents
        22/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY
        Publication Date
        22 Nov 2025
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        251930910
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20240091
        Sector(s)
        Energy
        Regions
        Enlargement Countries
        Countries
        Türkiye
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        22/11/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY
        Data sheet
        TKYB LOAN FOR GREEN ENERGY

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

        Media enquiries

        Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

        Complaints mechanism

        Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

        Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

        Related publications