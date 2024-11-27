KOA HEALTH (IEU LS)

Summary sheet
Koa Health is a provider of B2B mental healthcare digital solutions to employers, health plans/payers as well as healthcare services.
The aim is to support the continued development and market access of KOA Care 360, a comprehensive hybrid solution to mental healthcare. This product combines digital features with the assistance of clinicians to deal with the growing demand of mental healthcare and the lack of available clinicians, ultimately providing employees and payers a more personalised solution depending on their needs.
The project concerns investments in research and development activities carried out by the promoter and its partners in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The related RDI activities do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.
The EIB requires that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
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