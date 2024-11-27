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KOA HEALTH (IEU LS)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 18,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 18,000,000
Services : € 18,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/11/2024 : € 18,000,000
Other links
Related public register
03/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KOA HEALTH (IEU LS)
Parent project
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

Summary sheet

Release date
25 September 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/11/2024
20240087
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KOA HEALTH (IEU LS)
KOA HEALTH LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 18 million
EUR 40 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Koa Health is a provider of B2B mental healthcare digital solutions to employers, health plans/payers as well as healthcare services.

The aim is to support the continued development and market access of KOA Care 360, a comprehensive hybrid solution to mental healthcare. This product combines digital features with the assistance of clinicians to deal with the growing demand of mental healthcare and the lack of available clinicians, ultimately providing employees and payers a more personalised solution depending on their needs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development activities carried out by the promoter and its partners in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The related RDI activities do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The EIB requires that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
27 November 2024
28 November 2024
Related documents
03/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KOA HEALTH (IEU LS)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KOA HEALTH (IEU LS)
Publication Date
3 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
214052410
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240087
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KOA HEALTH (IEU LS)
Other links
Summary sheet
KOA HEALTH (IEU LS)
Data sheet
KOA HEALTH (IEU LS)
Parent project
TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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