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MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 430,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 430,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 430,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/03/2025 : € 430,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Declaración de impacto ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
16/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
16/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
13/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2
Related press
Spain: EIB grants Canal de Isabel II a €430 million loan for water infrastructure investment in the Community of Madrid

Summary sheet

Release date
2 May 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/03/2025
20240063
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2
CANAL DE ISABEL II SA MP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 430 million
EUR 992 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the promoter's water and wastewater investment programme aimed at improving the quality and resilience the services provided in the region of Madrid.

The aim is to upkeep resilient, efficient and sustainable water services while ensuring compliance with the environmental requirements set by the national and the EU legislation.

Additionality and Impact

The Project consists of an investment loan that will finance the promoter's 2023-2029 investment plan in the Region of Madrid. These investments are aimed at improving existing water infrastructure as well as improving environmental performance. The Project will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and falls under the EIB's vertical policy objective of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources whilst also contributing to the horizontal policy objective of Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The Project will address a number of market failures, through positive externalities in the form of environmental and health benefits, notably increased resilience against climate risks. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.

 

The EIB provides an important financial contribution to Canal as it allows to distribute the cost of financing in the long term, resulting in a manageable annual debt service amount. The EIB will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the Project, which are highly valued by public promoters and a key differentiating feature of EIB's financing. The EIB supports Canal's source of funds diversification.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment is geared toward upgrading water and wastewater infrastructure (water and wastewater treatment plants, networks) bringing positive environmental impacts. The promoter will be required to comply with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC), and EU and national environmental legislation (notably under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC). This investment is expected to improve the resilience of the water supply system and to preserve water resources in a water stress area. It will, therefore, increase the quality of life in the project area. Social negative impacts are only temporary (e.g. occupation of public and private space, safety hazards during construction, traffic, noise) and will be addressed as part of the planning for the implementation of each scheme. The promoter has demonstrated sound practices with respect to environmental, health and safety management and will be required to ensure compliance with the applicable legislation regarding social matters. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, pollution prevention and control, sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources, Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the requirements of social standards will be verified during appraisal

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
7 November 2024
11 March 2025
Related documents
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Declaración de impacto ambiental
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
16/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
16/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
13/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB grants Canal de Isabel II a €430 million loan for water infrastructure investment in the Community of Madrid

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
17 Jul 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
224873661
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240063
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
17 Jul 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
213380728
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240063
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Declaración de impacto ambiental
Publication Date
17 Jul 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
213380729
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240063
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
17 Jul 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
213391069
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240063
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
16 Jul 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
213380935
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240063
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
16 Jul 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
213390921
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240063
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
17 Jul 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
213390920
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240063
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
17 Jul 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
213390712
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20240063
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2
Publication Date
13 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
213099482
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240063
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Declaración de impacto ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
16/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
16/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
13/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2
Other links
Summary sheet
MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2
Data sheet
MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2
Related press
Spain: EIB grants Canal de Isabel II a €430 million loan for water infrastructure investment in the Community of Madrid

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB grants Canal de Isabel II a €430 million loan for water infrastructure investment in the Community of Madrid
Other links
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 8 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Declaración de impacto ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
16/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyecto 2o anillo de distribución de agua potable de la Comunidad de Madrid, tramo 3-6 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
16/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Proyeco y Obra Ampliación Edar Cuenca Media del Rió Guadarrama - Declaración de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2 - Remodelación Etap Colmenar F1 - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
13/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MADRID WATER MANAGEMENT 2

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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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