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CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 800,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 800,000,000
Energy : € 800,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/01/2025 : € 400,000,000
29/11/2024 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE IV

Summary sheet

Release date
4 September 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2024
20240039
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE IV
CEZ DISTRIBUCE AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 800 million
EUR 1402 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

An investment programme for CEZ Distribuce's electricity distribution network in Czechia over the period 2025-2026. The programme includes investments in the reinforcement and refurbishment of medium and low voltage networks.

The project caters for demand growth, the connection of network users, the integration of renewables, and the improvement of the quality of service and the efficiency of operations.

Additionality and Impact

The programme comprises investments in the electricity distribution network in the Czech Republic over the period 2025-2026. It addresses the needs for the renewal of existing assets and planned development, including automation and tele-control. The programme contributes to maintaining or increasing security of supply by reducing the risk of supply interruptions, and it contributes to the integration of low-carbon generation and thus reduces carbon and air pollution externalities.

The investments contribute to achieving EU and national targets, as set out in the 2030 National Energy and Climate Plan of Czechia. 100% of the programme will benefit Cohesion regions in the Czech Republic.

The programme has good economic rate of return and social benefit and generates additional employment in construction. The capacity of the promoter is considered appropriate for the proposed project. The financing will also have an important signalling effect in times when energy companies face significant financing needs. Long tenor and flexible financing conditions (drawdown and repayment flexibility) provided by the Bank will help the Promoter in achieving the investment objectives. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes components that may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The impacts that can be typically expected for some schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, collision and electrocution of flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbances during construction.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
6 November 2024
29 November 2024
Related documents
08/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE IV

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE IV
Publication Date
8 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
227855402
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20240039
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE IV
Other links
Summary sheet
CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE IV
Data sheet
CEZ DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE IV

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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