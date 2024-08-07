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CSAS SME AND MIDCAP MEZZANINE ABS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 56,828,995.16
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 56,828,995.16
Credit lines : € 56,828,995.16
Signature date(s)
19/12/2024 : € 56,828,995.16

Summary sheet

Release date
27 December 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2024
20240005
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CSAS SME AND MIDCAP MEZZANINE ABS
CESKA SPORITELNA AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
CZK 1428 million (EUR 57 million)
CZK 10000 million (EUR 396 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Guarantee for a mezzanine tranche of a synthetic securitisation of an SME portfolio with a project dedicated to financing of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps.

Financing small and medium-sized projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps.

Additionality and Impact

The operation will target investments in SMEs and Mid-Caps in Czech Republic thereby supporting the EU's and Bank's priorities in supporting SMEs and Mid-Caps. In addition, the finance unlocked by the EIB benefits cohesion areas (80%, split half-half in between Less Developed regions and Transition regions) and thus helps reduce regional disparities as per the EU's cohesion policy. Implementation is handled by an intermediary that has in-depth experience with implementing EIB products through a network of branches in the targeted regions. The EIB's contribution will be most visible on the financial contribution side by accelerating the fundraising and crowding in other financiers.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
7 August 2024
19 December 2024
Related projects
Parent project
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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