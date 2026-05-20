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        SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE MALAWI - LOAN FOR MSMES

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 7,500,000
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Malawi : € 7,500,000
        Credit lines : € 7,500,000
        Signature date(s)
        3/06/2026 : € 7,500,000

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        8 June 2026
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 03/06/2026
        20240001
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE MALAWI - LOAN FOR MSMES
        CENTENARY BANK LTD
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        EUR 15 million
        not applicable
        Location
        Sector(s)
        Description
        Objectives

        The facility provides funding to CERUDEB Malawi for on-lending to projects undertaken by micro- and small enterprises, with a particular focus on projects implemented by women and in the agricultural sector.

        Malawi is the forth poorest country in the world with 70% of its population living on less than EUR 1.9 per day and is ranked 174 of 189 countries on the Human Development Index. Access to clean water, sanitation, and health care remain significant challenges for many Malawians, especially in rural areas. Given that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) play an important role in Malawi`s economy contributing 47% to the country`s GDP and employing around 1.7m people (38% of working-age adults) and since Malawi is highly dependent on its agricultural sector which contributes 25% of the country`s GDP and employs 80% of the rural population, the proposed operation seeks to support this major segment of the economy with subloans targeting micro clients with a focus on female borrowers.

        Additionality and Impact

        The up to EUR 15 million loan to Centenary Bank Limited of Malawi, an impact-driven institution, will expand access to finance for women smallholders and rural-based small enterprises, directly complementing EU-funded programmes by adding a much-needed credit component for their final beneficiaries.


        The facility is exclusively targeting enterprises with less than 10 employees and embeds a strong gender sectoral focus: half of the funds will support women-owned/-led businesses, and 50% will finance enterprises engaged in sustainable agriculture.


        By addressing a persistent market failure in the provision of finance to very small businesses?an essential yet vulnerable segment that provides more than 70% of Malawi's employment and is heavily concentrated in agriculture?the operation promotes greater financial inclusion and economic resilience. It is fully aligned with the objectives of the European Green Deal, the Global Gateway, and the European Investment Package, promoting a green, inclusive, and digital recovery.


        With its emphasis on sustainable agrifood systems and gender equity, the credit line contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals.


        In addition to long-tenor funding and an extended availability period, the operation provides Centenary Bank Limited of Malawi with technical assistance and capacity-building support to strengthen institutional capabilities and deepen outreach to underserved clients.

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

        Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

        Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

        Under EFSD+ Guarantee

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        20 May 2026
        3 June 2026
        Related projects
        Parent project
        ACP INCLUSIVE FINANCE FACILITY

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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